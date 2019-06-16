To the Editor:
The comment period for proposed waterfowl hunting plans on Hutton Lake NWR is nearly over. I am writing to appeal to readers to send comments, and to express opposition to hunting on the refuge.
The proposed hunting area encompasses Hutton and Hoge Lakes and surrounding uplands. The plan figures wetlands in that area at 55% of total in the refuge. This is misleading. Often the lakes which remain in the protected area are dry, so total functional wetlands in the proposed hunting area are closer to 90% of total. Many bird species spend time in the refuge, including those during fall migration that are not normally observed. Hunting could disrupt both bird and human activity. Many people visit to bird watch, walk, photograph — valid uses of public lands. There is no reason to detrimentally affect that type of recreational use by allowing hunting on the refuge.
Enforcement of regulations as described in the plan is questionable. Staffing is short already, and law enforcement non-existent. A meager $12,000 is proposed in the plan to cover “salary, equipment, law enforcement and brochures,” with periodic enforcement described as “one visit during fall to check hunters and respond to conflicts between user groups.”
A 2007 CCP planning process resulted in a decision to close Hutton Lake NWR to for several reasons, including inadequate hunt enforcement resources. Is there a compelling reason to open the refuge to waterfowl hunting now? No.
Respectfully,
Lisa Cox
Laramie
Any Wildfowl hunting within the State of Wyoming is enforced by the Wyoming Game and Fish and not just by the Fish and Wildlife Service.
