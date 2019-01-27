Often I am informed of the benefits of socialism, most recently by a Jan. 13. letter to the editor from John Hanks. “We should be more like Europe” is a mantra I often hear from the likes of Bernie Sanders. Our nation’s lack of progressive ideals led me to do research on the benefits of socialism.
My research started with Europe. In the “The Economist” magazine (Jan. 12, 2019), the unemployment rate for the twenty-eight member nations in the European Union was 7.9 percent versus 3.9 percent in the United States. Economic growth in that same group was 1.6 percent, while the United Sates was 3.0 percent. These numbers are hardly a ringing endorsement for socialism.
To benefit all the people, socialism was adopted in Venezuela twenty years ago by President, Hugo Chavez. Their currency has declined over two million percent in the past year (Dec. 28, 2018, Wall Street Journal) and is now practically worthless. A Bolivar is worth less than an equivalent weight of toilet paper. For all intents and purposes, the nation is bankrupt. The nation is in such economic disarray that unemployment and growth figures are not available. There are widespread shortages of food and basic necessities. In the past few days there has been rioting in the streets and inflation is two million percent (NBC News, Jan. 23, 2019). Over 50 percent of the population wants to leave the country (The Economist, Aug. 20, 2018). Surrounding nations are now being burdened with 2.3-4 million people (7-12 percent of the population) fleeing Venezuelan in the past few years (Washington Post, Aug. 23, 2018). They left because of the economic chaos, a result of Venezuela’s experiment with socialism.
The siren song of socialism is strong. It sounds like a wonderful idea. However, in the past 150 years, the idea just has not worked out in the real world as demonstrated by the downfall of the U.S.S.R. and China’s conversion to capitalism. My conclusion is that socialism significantly reduces the overall standard of living and drags everyone down to the lowest common denominator. But perhaps I am just getting confused by the facts.
Ken Costello, Centennial
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.