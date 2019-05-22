To the Editor,
Last year, I donated two oak trees to the city of Laramie for their parks. They were in honor of my parents; Dr. G.E. Coates D.Sc., who was head of the Department of Chemistry here at UW for many years, and my mother W.J. Coates MD, who served Laramie for many years as a family physician. They were from England and I felt oak trees were appropriate. They both had died in the past 1-5 years when the trees were planted.
The trees were planted in LaBonte Park and all seemed well. I was just informed by the city arborist, Randy Overstreet, that it is his belief that one was stolen! Since it is not there anymore, and the parks department had nothing to do with its disappearance.
This is not the first tree to be stolen from the city parks. This tree thievery crime is a crime against the community. It is sad in many ways that people are so evil sometimes.
These trees were in sight of the children's playground at the park. I supposed this could have been done at night — but I urge anyone who notices trees being dug up to check on the situation — take lic plates, etc. — these trees cannot be "carried" and the help our parks from such vandals.
Helen Coates
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.