On Nov. 9, members of the Moose Lodge hosted and managed a bingo night complete with concessions as a fundraising activity with the Albany County CattleWomen.
The CattleWomen would like to give a big thank you to Debbie Wessels and her crew who magically set-up, managed the games and cleaned up the area like a well-oiled machine.
Everyone in attendance seemed to have a good time receiving door prizes provided by the CattleWomen, munching on hamburgers, hot dogs and fries, and winning bingo games.
We wanted the community to know that the Moose Lodge is a wonderful service organization. It has helped us raise funds so we can continue providing the Ag Expo for Albany County students, holding the Ranch Tour in the summer, serving breakfast for young people during the county fair and doing other activities promoting beef and agriculture.
Continuing also are the scholarships provided by the CattleWomen. This was a successful fundraiser thanks to the members of the Moose Lodge and the people who came to play bingo.
Thanks, again,
Betty Wortman and Suzy Noecker
Albany County CattleWomen Executive Committee
