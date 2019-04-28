Colling should not be a part of sheriff’s office going forward
I totally agree with Amanda Barnes’ letter about Robbie Ramirez’s death. It doesn’t add up.
Our sons grew up with Robbie through school and hockey, and he visited our home many times. It is so sad that a traffic stop with an overly-aggressive officer resulted in his death. Sheriff O’Malley’s negligence in hiring this officer with the baggage he brought must be considered.
Not watching the video of him assaulting a man in Las Vegas, saying it would bias his decision, is a sign of incompetence. That video would have given the sheriff, who is responsible for the safety of our community, a better understanding of the person he was hiring. This officer was presented as “the most qualified for the job,” not only in police procedure, but in physical aspects, as well. What the video would have demonstrated was whether or not he was the most qualified in his demeanor. As this tragedy with Robbie further demonstrated, in confrontation, this officer was unable to de-escalate the situation and instead of using physical training, he resorted to discharging his weapon.
Referring to a statement made in an April 17 article, “on that day Robbie was just a little bit better,” discredits both Laramie law enforcement and the violence of this officer. With Robbie’s vehicle in a no-exit parking lot, he resorted to his pistol, not because Robbie was “better,” but because this officer is violent.
Why didn’t he wait for backup that he had requested? I believe it is the actions of an overly-aggressive officer who should have never been hired in the first place. Why was this officer promoted to detective? Perhaps this change is to hide him from the public (which is a sad situation indeed) or because our sheriff doesn’t want to admit that he made a mistake that cost the life of one of our citizens. Shouting down people at a town meeting is no way to solve a problem, but surely keeping this man on the force is not the solution.
Bob and Marlene Carstens, Laramie
