We the 11 subscribers of the Laramie Boomerang who reside at the Ivinson Home for Ladies would like to lodge a legitimate complaint against the Boomerang. We pay the same amount as other patrons of the Boomerang but our service is very inefficient. When the weather closes the roads into Laramie, we understand that the Boomerang will not be delivered in Laramie that day, but we never, ever, get that day’s paper. We are also upset with the two “news blasts” days that you use to encourage subscribers. There are 11 paying customers at our address and yet we only received 1 paper the first time and this time only four and a pile of Star Tribune papers (would we get better service with that paper?) Maybe we should ask for refunds and then maybe our delivery service would improve.
Betty Carstens, Laramie
