Last chance to avoid Wyoming bond debacle. Call Gov. Gordon 777-7434 or email buck.mcveigh@wyo.gov and ask for a veto of HB 293 ($367 mil debt new dorms/drain rainy day fund vs Laramie).
Mark Carducci, Laramie
