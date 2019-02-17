As two physicians from Chicago, here in Laramie six years, with a board of trustee scholarship student and another honors student at University of Wyoming, and two more straight A honor students to POSSIBLY attend, we are amazed at the continual and expanding distortion of any free-market principles in Laramie, by the board of trustees and state legislators. The board of trustees and state legislators should commence setting examples of fiscal responsibility for the student population.
Considering the economic cyclicality with respect to mineral revenues, you forget staff and employee layoffs necessitated only a few years ago, and the attendant declaration that "professor salaries are too low and impair recruiting well credentialed professors." (University of Wyoming lost nearly $42 million in state funding in the wake of the most recent energy bust.)
A recent 1995 court decision reiterated that an equal opportunity to a quality education is a constitutional right in Wyoming, with no mention of requiring freshmen or others to anti-competitively (for Laramie) reside in University of Wyoming dormitories. University of Wyoming brings students based on its return on investment rating for education, not extravagant dormitories. It is time to return to the constitutionally declared mission of education, not rental properties, not movie theater venues and not convention centers.
It is time to restrict funding and energies to education. Stop recycling Laramie residents' taxes into projects that hurt those very Laramie taxpayers. Rehabilitate the existing dormitories with their advantageous location in dose proximity to the library and union with Wyoming general contractors.
Sincerely,
Dr. Mark Carducci and Dr. Marie Gempis, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.