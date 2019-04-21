Dear Sir,
We will get little attention for hiring a killer cop, but within a week the University of Wyoming and the state will be indelibly marked by the university trustees’ edict that tenured professors may be discharged or being rude or careless. Educators will not be interested in teaching here and students will see that a diploma will have little value. The buildings may end up being used for the homeless and the trustees sent to another institution.
James Bullock, Laramie
