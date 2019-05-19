Dear editor,
Governor Gordon is right that UW should take a leading role in climate change research, as the Boomerang reported on Friday. Carbon capture technology will certainly be necessary if we are to check the climate crisis. However, he's dead wrong in his continued support for coal as a viable energy source.
The state of the art in capturing carbon from coal is to do it at high pressure before combustion, almost always as part of an integrated gasification combined cycle (IGCC) plant. This technology has been around for a few decades with little further advancement. There are, to my knowledge, three commercial IGCC plants operating in the United States; none currently use any kind of carbon capture technology. Mississippi's Kemper Project was to be the first in the nation, but after massive cost overruns, that plant began operating without any coal at all and is now natural gas fired.
The truth of the matter, dictated by the inviolable Laws of thermodynamics, is that adding any process to burning coal and releasing all the emissions to the atmosphere only serves to lower the efficiency of a plant. This means less energy is available for electricity generation per ton of coal used and the currently dismal margins seen from coal-fired plants become even worse. With utilities closing efficient-but-dirty coal plants around the country before the end of their service lives in favor of gas-fired plants, no one will ever seek to open a new clean coal plant.
The governor knows all this, it's not a great secret. I can only speculate what motivates him to continue claiming that coal can someday be part of the solution to climate change. For the rest of us, it is time to set aside that fantasy: renewable energy sources are cheaper than cleaning up coal and will be for the foreseeable future.
Regards,
Geoffrey Buck, Laramie
