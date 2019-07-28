Dear Editor,
I couldn’t help but notice two competing claims in Tuesday’s edition of the Boomerang. The front-page story by Mr. Reynolds says that the state government is “operating under its smallest budget in nearly two decades;” meanwhile, Ms. Edmonds opinion column on A4 claims “Wyoming’s budget increased 100% in the past decade and a half.” The only way that these claims can both be true is if by “nearly two decades” Mr. Reynolds means the same as Ms. Edmond’s “decade and a half.”
I did some digging, which on its own prompts the question, why should a subscriber to the paper need to do this? It seems that the current biennium budget is roughly $2.8 billion dollars less than actual spending in biennium 2005-06 (roughly $11.7 billion in 05-06, $8.9 billion budgeted today). This is not a 100% increase, it is roughly a 25% decrease. Now, I couldn’t find the 05-06 biennium budget because, again, I’m not a professional journalist who has developed the skills necessary to wring the information I want out of the state; but I don’t remember headlines about the budget being blown up by $7.3 billion at the time, like Ms. Edmonds implies must have happened.
I’m not shocked that someone who quotes Calvin Coolidge is attempting to mislead the public. After all, Coolidge himself said he was “avoiding the big problems” while president, admitting that his policies heralded the Great Depression just a few months after his term ended. That a dilettante would think they might benefit politically or monetarily by advocating policies that cause economic ruin for most of us is not surprising.
What I do find surprising is that the Boomerang would print flat-out falsehoods, even on the opinion page. I understand that the paper’s staff is small, but it is the fourth estate’s obligation to ensure that only factually accurate statements are printed. Which opinions columnists choose to support with those facts is another matter.
Geoffrey Buck
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.