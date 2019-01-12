To the editor:
A secret grand jury has decided not to indict deputy sheriff Derek Colling for gunning down and killing unarmed Robby Ramirez in November. County Attorney Peggy Trent delegated the decision on bringing criminal charges to the grand jury. However the responsibility to explain this outcome to an entire very concerned community cannot be delegated. The responsibility of Sheriff O'Malley to explain how Collings' actions are compatible with his continued service in the sheriff's office cannot be delegated.
An inquiry that demands the utmost transparency and openness has been delegated to a secret process instead. As there is now no criminal procedure pending, we should make all possible investigative and legal records public. It is also time for County Attorney Peggy Trent, County Sheriff Dave O'Malley, and hopefully Derek Colling as well to hold a public and open-ended news conference, on the record, in front of TV cameras, newspaper reporters, and anyone in the public who wants to attend and ask questions.
As Trent, O'Malley, and Colling all work for the county, perhaps our Albany County Commission could order such a news conference, which would help us determine whether we should retain confidence in our county officials and county law enforcement.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan, Laramie
