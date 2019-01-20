To the editor:
All Wyoming businesses, and especially small businesses, should oppose Senate File 12, a Wyoming Senate bill that doubles the ongoing business license tax and increases the initial business license tax by 25 percent.
See https://wyoleg.gov/Legislation/2019/SF0012 for more details. The existing and already high costs of $100 for an initial business filing and $50 for an annual renewal far exceed any actual processing costs, as the processing is all done with automated computer systems. Compare those costs to the typical $15 to $20 per year cost of an internet web domain.
This bill is nothing but a revenue grab from the pockets of small business, and one that contradicts the state's goal of greater economic development.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan, Laramie
