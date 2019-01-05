Wyoming should oppose Pelkey's marriage bill
To the editor:
As I am long married to a fellow senior citizen, the subject of child marriage is outside of my direct experience. However House Bill 60, which would end the ability of 16 and 17-year-olds to marry in Wyoming with a judge's approval, should be opposed. The bill is currently supported by House Minority Whip Charles Pelkey, Democrat of Laramie, along with other legislators.
On 30 December, the Boomerang reprinted a moving 1899 letter from Laramie pioneer Jane Ivinson, married at age 13 in 1854 to Edward Ivinson, then age 23. As much as anyone, that couple built modern Laramie. They had a long and happy 60-year marriage. The noted historians Will and Ariel Durant married when he was 27 and she was 15, were married for 67 years, and wrote The Story of Civilization, along with other works. In my own extended family, I've seen two cases of long, happy, and fruitful marriages, where both partners were not yet 18.
While marriage is much more than biology, puberty typically ends by age 16 to 17 for both young men and young women. Rather than happening later, puberty is happening significantly earlier in the 21st century than it did a hundred years ago. Libido and sex are as normal for today's teenagers as in the 1960s. Some young people are well matched, deeply in love, and can form lasting attachments as teens. Youthful marriage may be worrisome, but isn't it sometimes better than youthful promiscuity, youthful broken hearts, and youthful abortion?
Present law has sufficient safeguards, requiring a judge's approval for youthful marriage. Please oppose House Bill 60.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan, Laramie
