To the editor:
In the Friday, July 26 Laramie Boomerang, columnist Kerry Drake objected to storing nuclear waste in Wyoming, even if that would bring in an extra billion dollars a year.
First, as such a storage plan may take some time to implement and may not be permanent, let’s go ahead and cut spending or raise taxes so that Wyoming solves its own fiscal problems, caused by declining coal taxes, on its own.
Second, let’s go ahead and store the nation’s spent nuclear fuel rods. Such storage will be localized, underground, safe, and should not have any impact on Wyoming tourism. Note that the presence of numerous nuclear missiles on Wyoming soil, a much more dangerous nuclear technology, has not harmed tourism.
Third, ensure that all payments to Wyoming for waste storage are indexed for inflation and distribute all of the resulting revenue beyond what is needed to operate the storage sites as a per capita dividend to Wyoming citizens and legal residents. If we can net a billion dollars per year, that is more than $6,000 annually per family of four or $1,500 per person in Wyoming.
Senator Jim Anderson and others in the legislator deserve credit for pursuing a good idea. Hopefully they will succeed.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
are you serious? rather than become a waste receptacle, with a new "legacy" of choice....how about developing new economies to supplant./replace the omnipresent agri-theology and extraction-based revenue devices? Ag serves pays only owners, largely, and outside resource extraction corporations have maybe "sunset" horizons? Either way, the whole diversification imperative--that has been voiced, funded, explored, discussed ad nauseum-- is about a generation late, but still needs to be done. Being others toilet is hardly an addition to marketing efforts towards that neo-nascent ( ex-post-facto?) need to do other revenue generation activity.......
