To the editor:
Internet platforms like Google and Facebook take in billions of dollars when people click on content provided by others outside the platform, notably the copyrighted content of newspaper publishers, all without compensating the publishers.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, pending in Congress, would remove obstacles in current law that prevent newspaper publishers from jointly negotiating revenue sharing arrangements with those platforms.
Google alone made $4.7 billion last year from web content provided by news publishers. Based on Laramie’s population, about 0.01% of USA population, Google made $470,000 from our local news publishers.
A negotiated arrangement for equitable revenue sharing by Google, Facebook, and other internet platforms may be a key step forward in sustaining local newspapers. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act deserves our support.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
