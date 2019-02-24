To the editor:
Wyoming Senator Lynn Hutchings is in hot water for asking teenagers who visited her at the Legislature a straightforward hypothetical question, reported as "If my sexual orientation was to have sex with all of the men in there and I had sex with all of the women in there and then they brought their children and I had sex with all of them and then they brought their dogs in and I had sex with them, should I be protected for my sexual orientation?"
Teenagers who choose to engage in adult dialog should be expected to deal with adult questions, such as what makes some sex OK and some not? The answer in this case is that animals and children below some age cannot give meaningful consent. Senator Hutchings did not ask her question in a vacuum. The prohibitions implied by her question are in the Jewish and Christian scriptures. Apparently the social justice warriors of Wyoming now consider the Bible a hate crime. Based on his Tuesday February 19 column, Presbyterian pastor Rodger McDaniel is among them.
I write as someone who advocated for legalizing gay marriage, or its equivalent, many years before that was fashionable, and as someone who has long believed that homosexuals and other diverse peoples should be treated fairly. Fair treatment should not mean eliminating liberties of free association or free speech.
Finally, I personally disagree with the hate speech published in the Boomerang in Rodger McDaniel's Feb. 19 column. Rodger, who has written many good things in the Boomerang, included Senator Hutchings, who is a black woman, in a "those" and "they" who destroyed the Native Americans, lynched Wyoming blacks, massacred Chinese workers in Rock Springs, attacked Jehovah's Witnesses in Rawlins, and imprisoned Japanese-Americans at Heart Mountain. He also credits that inclusive "they" with expelling the Black 14 football players from the University of Wyoming and murdering Matthew Shepard.
Rodger, those are a lot of crimes to lay on a woman who just happens to have a different opinion and who does not have a time machine!
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
