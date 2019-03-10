To the editor:
Progressives on the left are just as much at risk as conservatives on the right if they speak freely.
National media reports indicate that Congressional Democrats may censure one of their own, Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn, for saying "I want to talk about the political influence in this country that says it is OK to push for allegiance to a foreign country," referencing widespread support for Israel. Israel's supporters include not just many Jews but many evangelical Christians, the Republican Party, and many Democrats as well.
It is true and not news that our alliances and foreign policy are of interest to various groups of voters. Korean-Americans may support our alliance with South Korea. Anglo-Americans may be enthusiasts for NATO. Cuban-Americans were and are notorious for their vocal opposition to the communist regime there.
It is entirely legitimate to suggest that American policy should consider American interests as foremost and that the interests of those other countries, which we may admire and regard with great affection, should be secondary.
Finally, it is unclear that America's decades of involvement in the Middle East, which helped fund Pakistani nuclear weapons, supplied weapons to many other regimes, and tore apart several countries, has actually been of any net benefit to the State of Israel.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan, Laramie
(1) comment
Don't see how the U.S.'s decades of military involvement in the Middle East funded Pakistan's nuclear arsenal, perhaps you could explain. Israel benefits in that the U.S. is fighting their wars. Our men and women are dying, Israel's aren't. Rep. Omar is a breath of fresh air in D.C. for her willingness to speak the truth about Israel and the role AIPAC has on America's foreign policy.
