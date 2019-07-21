What a disappointment! Friends came from out of town for Jubilee days as they have done for years. We were so saddened to see that the farmer’s market was not open. Was that family activity replaced by the Beer Fest? If so I hope that the people in charge rethink that decision for future Jubilee Day celebrations.
Mary Buchanan
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.