To the editor:
More than 80 Congressional Democrats, including multiple presidential candidates, have endorsed a resolution for a "Green New Deal," supposedly motivated by global warming and climate change concerns.
The Green New Deal resolution includes promises that government will create millions of good high-wage jobs, ensure prosperity and economic security for all, upgrade all existing buildings in the country, and provide higher education to all people. It also would guarantee jobs for all with government-specified wages or higher, with paid vacations, and with retirement security for all. It also promises health care for all, affordable housing for all, and economic security for all. Note that these promises have nothing to do with climate change or global warming.
Your readers can find the Green New Deal resolution here: https://assets.documentcloud.org/documents/5729033/Green-New-Deal-FINAL.pdf
Several of the Green New Deal promises are also found in the Constitution of socialist Venezuela (https://www.constituteproject.org/constitution/Venezuela_2009.pdf), currently suffering mass starvation from the failure of socialism.
The Green New Deal can be accurately described as both Santa Claus with an unlimited budget and a decisive conversion of the United States from a partly socialist country to a predominantly socialist country.
The truth about dealing with climate change and global warming is that it is an expensive proposition, requiring many trillions of dollars of capital investment. During that decades-long transition we will have less money for giant government programs, whether those of the Democrats or those of the Republicans. Santa Claus should take some time off and politicians playing Santa Claus should lose all credibility. Noting the word "capital" in capital investment, it would be wise to postpone the looming destruction of the capitalist system until after that investment is completed, not before.
As a supporter of the best proposal for immediate action on climate change, Carbon Fee and Dividend, putting a price on carbon, I want your readers to know that such action has nothing to do with the attempted hijacking of the climate change issue by socialists. Climate change action should not be a Trojan Horse for socialism!
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan, Laramie
(1) comment
There is no greater example of socialism in our country than the retired military community. They are subsidized by the rest of us in housing, food, medical benefits, travel, and of course income. We have socialism wherever we look because it makes sense. Should we all own our own sewer systems, mail delivery, roads, and sidewalks, police and fire, and the list is endless?
It is less than candid to equate that word with something bad. I think we need Medicare for all. I’ve have stage Stage IV cancer these past nine years, and I’ve seen the affect it has on my fellow warriors trying to live with a profit making system while they fight with gate keepers who can overrule their doctors.
If we can have a common system of sewers why not a system to help us all keep our health?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.