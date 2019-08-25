To the editor:
As the possibility of impeachment ebbs away, we should recognize that there are certain behaviors that may not be high crimes or even misdemeanors that render a president unfit for office. For example, if the president started appearing at official events without trousers, the country would worry.
In about a week, Trump has:
• Attacked our allies Denmark and Greenland
• Suggested that he is the Messiah
• Indicated that three fourths of America's Jews are disloyal
• Suggested that our Federal Reserve chairman is worse than the dictator of communist China.
If the national Republicans, marching like lemmings to the Loony Tunes of this psychopath, are not yet nervous, they should be. Trump may not be impeachable, but he is certifiable.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
