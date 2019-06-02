I would like to respond to the letter to the editor regarding the president’s “nefarious acts.” The questions were interesting, and all could be answered if we allowed more words.
The question about the Trump Administration protecting our elections from foreign influence makes me ask why would Trump accept responsibility for interference that obviously occurred during the Obama’s administration? And who can forget the whispered remarks to Russian President Dmitri Medveder that he would have more flexibility after the election? If you spend time on the internet looking up Russian connections to our government, you will be shocked at how many Democrats are in “cahoots” with the Russians as well as other nations.
What did Obama do to curb Black Lives Matter, The Antifa movement, New Black Panthers, National Action Network and prominent black leaders who spew anti-Semitism, anti-white rhetoric? Did Obama help the black community under siege with gang violence? Why did he acerbate the hatred toward white police offers when statistics show that black/Hispanics officers kill more blacks than white? What did Obama do to actually protect the American people with real immigration change? How many MS-13 and other criminals were ‘allowed’ to stay in the United States under his watch? (And more Americans continue to die.) With a $134 billion+ price tag to support these illegal aliens, no wonder we can’t increase the budget for mental health services to those people who may be prone to go into a school/church/business/ park and open fire. Remember: Guns don’t kill; PEOPLE do.
Foreign governments have returned to respecting the United States now. We are no longer carrying the financial weight of NATO, and we are sanctioning nations that are threatening us or our allies or abusing their people: Venezuela, Russia, China, Iran, Syria, etc. As a guest on NPR stated, “There was a long-standing criticism of Obama that his foreign policymaking amounted to endless processes with no outcomes – hours of meetings that yielded more meetings but no ultimate action.” Thank goodness we have an administration that is pro-American and willing to act in our best interest.
Jean Brown
Laramie
