I want to respond to the OP/ED regarding the border wall in January 13's Boomerang, and answer many of the questions presented in the article.
I'm sure the Army Corp of Engineers has figured out the cost and where to put it. After all, we do have inadequate fences in place that can serve as a guide. As to the cost, it will be a lot less than the 134 BILLION dollars that the U.S. spends annually on illegal aliens in the country already. Congress approved over 10 BILLION dollars more to help Mexico and Central America curb people from entering our country illegally. Why can't Congress give half that amount to help secure the safety of US citizens?
We know that barriers work. We all have fences around our homes; barriers keep criminals in jail and prisons. We put young children in play pens to keep them safe. Of all the arguments that liberals have been using, saying that barriers don't work is the most foolish and ridiculous. But most importantly the Border Patrol has said the barrier is the most critical thing they need to enforce our laws and protect our citizens. More technology as well.
What would you call a situation where thousands of people are demanding to come into our country and are amassing at the border?? Plus the majority of them are young single males. National security crisis? - yes. The numbers of those crossing the border is unacceptable. One illegal alien killing/harming an American is one too many. The amount of drugs apprehended was astronomical. Don't believe me? Watch Border Wars on cable. Humanitarian crisis? - yes. The civic leaders in Tijuana would agree with that. Look at the pictures from Mexico. Congress wouldn't have approved the extra 10 Billion dollars if it weren't.
How far would you go to protect your family?
Ask the families of Kate Steinle(32), Officer Sinhg(33), Pierce Corcoran(22), Rocky Jones(51), Sabrina Starr(21), Justin(14), Blake Zieto(20) and hundreds more killed. (The above list doesn't include Americans killed by the importation of illegal drugs.) I just hope it doesn't happen to yours.
Jean Brown, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.