Dear Editor,
Detachment 777, Marine Corps League, supporting Toys for Tots (TFT), with major assistance from Interfaith-Good Samaritan, WyoTech, Walmart, Carbon Power & Light, and the Eppson Center, wish to thank those whose generosity created “a little Christmas” for less fortunate children in Laramie and Albany County. In collaboration with Community Holidays, and the benevolence of fraternal organizations, businesses and giving individuals, over 600 children experienced the spirit of Christmas. A principal goal of the Marine Corps TFT program is to send a “message of hope for the future” by providing toys, books and stocking stuffers during the holiday season. As the TFT coordinator in Albany County, I am blessed with the caring, sharing and giving people in our community. A heartfelt and sincere thank you to all who donated time, toys, money and gifts in-kind.
Tim Brooks, Laramie
