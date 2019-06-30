Dear Editor:
Here are ten best reasons for barbecuing veggie burgers and hot dogs this Independence Day, rather than ground-up animal body parts:
n Focusing on traffic and fireworks safety, rather than food safety
n Giving your eyes a break from reading government food warning labels
n Not sweating nasty E. coli and Salmonella bugs, if temperature is too low
n Not sweating cancer-causing compounds, if barbecue temperature is too high
n Not wondering about what’s really in that burger or hot dog you’re chewing
n Giving your body a holiday from saturated fat, cholesterol and hormones
n Not sweating the animal cruelty and environmental devastation guilt trips
n Not having to explain to your kids why we feed Rex and eat Babe
n Distinguishing your Independence Day menu from your friends and neighbors
n Celebrating a day of independence from the meat industry.
Sincerely,
Lonny Brickle
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.