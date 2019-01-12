Volunteering as mentor can have lasting impact
This month is National Mentoring Month, a time to celebrate youth mentorship across the country. Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) provides a volunteer-supported mentor program for children and adolescents, ages 5-18, with the goal of providing opportunity for children to develop, succeed, and thrive in life. Through a thorough selection process, BBBS takes various factors into consideration to pair a Big (mentor) with a Little (mentee).
I am Dalton Blasé and I am the oldest of six, in a complicated family. There is a lot of pressure being the oldest sibling. Pressure like that can be too much for an eight-year old.
My Little, who just turned nine last March, is the oldest of three. Quiet, thoughtful, and intelligent, overshadowed with a similar pressure. When we first met, I saw what he saw. He struggled as I struggled. We began to hang out together on a regular basis.
As time went, he grew. He had his rough days, but they began to go away. He had anger, but outbreaks seemed to be a part of the past. The little I know now, is so much stronger than the little I met last November.
I encourage you to consider volunteering. The time you spend with a child will have a lasting impact not only for the child but also for you. If you are a parent, consider enrolling your child.
Sincerely,
Dalton Blasé, Laramie
