As a school board member I was privileged to hear the impassioned words of several young girls at our meeting this week. It was inspiring to hear these girls speak of their love for the game of softball and to see that this is something they have become passionate about. It was also poignant to hear from parents, coaches and others who have supported this activity and nurtured it into a strong organization serving many.
One of the things I like most about our Laramie community is that when folks here see that there is an opportunity missing for their kids, they come together and figure out how to provide it. I commend these folks for offering our youth many things including softball, baseball, hockey, and gymnastics. These families spend their weekends travelling the state, and into other states also, so that their kids can participate in these sports. It is a commitment of time and resources that is not to be considered lightly.
Perhaps there will be a time in the future when all things will be right for the addition of softball as a high school sport. Until then, I am glad to know that our community has been able to offer such a positive experience for these young girls to learn teamwork and good sportsmanship out on the field, as these skills will serve them well in all aspects of their lives.
Sincerely,
Karen Bienz, Albany County School District No. 1 trustee, Laramie
