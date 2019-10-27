In a former editorial of May 9, 2019, I argued that one who insists on "keeping his private life hidden" is not likely to be one we can trust in a public office. I argued that Mr. Trump has a history of "keeping hidden" so much that it is almost impossible to keep track of all he has not wanted us to know - like his tax records (that might reveal fraudulent behavior in that regard), his insistence on non-disclosure agreements (to suppress his generally unacceptable extramarital standards), and his keeping hidden foreign financial endeavors (to suppress his possible conflict of interests in choosing what benefits him personally over what the U.S. Congress decides).
Since then, President Trump has used his national office for his own personal interests - most recently his denial of Congressionally Approved Military Aid to Ukraine. Why would he deny such aid to Ukraine? I could be wrong, but probably because such aid would hurt Russia, Mr. Trump's "real ally." Why would Mr. Trump consider Mr. Putin an ally? Perhaps because Mr. Trump needs Mr. Putin’s approval to establish a “Trump Tower” in Moscow. Perhaps. It is almost impossible to know the real ulterior motive of one who lives to keep his life hidden – as Mr. Trump has done all his life.
What is President Trump’s real reason for delaying military aid to Ukraine? It is being argued that he is doing so to extort Ukraine into digging up dirt on a potential political rival (Biden), but personally, I think that is only an alibi for his real reason for denying aid to Ukraine. Anyone can “dig up dirt” on a political rival. That’s no big thing; but extortion for another reason would be a big thing – that reason being not wanting to hurt a personal friend – Mr. Putin – by releasing money needed to buy military equipment for a country Mr. Putin is trying to defy – Ukraine.
Accordingly, once again, Mr. Trump Should Go! Otherwise, who knows what other decision he might make that would "override" national interests for his own personal desires?
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
(1) comment
Well, TDS strikes again. We have the transcript. I see nothing in it that borders impeachable.
