When I was a kid, back in the ‘40s and ‘50s, we used to cross our fingers if we were doing something we thought was right, but there was a chance we could be wrong. That was only a way to emphasize that I thought I was right; however to block out the possibility I might be wrong, I’d close my eyes as if to block out being wrong. I am sure many have done the same thing. Have you?
Well, that is how I see the coal and oil industries – upon which society has depended for so long. They suspect full well that realistically they are unsafely polluting the air, and possibly disturbing climate making factors, but the alternative of not surviving as industries is simply too much to handle. So they “cross their fingers” to express a hope they are right and close their eyes to block out the possibility they may not be right. And then, it is full steam ahead – as if what they are doing is not impacting climate change at all.
Thankfully, however, some alternatives are at hand. If we had to fully depend on gas to empower our cars and coal to empower our electricity, perhaps we would have no recourse but to continue to depend on coal and gas industries for our needs, but thanks to alternatives like battery, solar, and wind related industries and products, we can become less dependent upon coal and gas industries –and in my opinion – should.
Can we really continue crossing our fingers and closing our eyes and hoping we are not wrong as worldwide storms – possibly enhanced by what humans are putting into the atmosphere - continue to blast us into various oblivions – or can we at least lessen our chances of demise by easing up on polluting and disturbing our air waves? Each of us, perhaps, should be asking - what can I do to lessen pollution if pollution is really an unacceptable risk? I will be thinking about it. How about you?
Francis William Bessler, Laramie
