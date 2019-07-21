Jean Brown’s recent editorial is a prime example as to why people mock Christianity and turn away from it all together.
It's a bit counter intuitive to preach about morality, loving God, and loving thy neighbor, while coming off as self righteous, condemning, and all around hateful towards those who are human and loved by God regardless of their alleged sins.
As a believer in a higher power, I find this imperialistic attitude towards people to be abhorrent. And there are many verses in the Bible that state as much.
It's also true that by calling out Jean’s behavior, I have taken a step towards condemnation, but I am tired of charlatans misrepresenting the whole idea of what it means to be spiritual. I am also tired of the lie being passed around that people are incapable of having values and a moral compass without religion, because this is simply not true.
Since the inception of organized religion, wars have been fought, for the glory of God, by men who considered themselves to be holy. Entire civilizations have been destroyed for "God and Country."
Our own nation was formed under such a guise.
While Christianity has brought hope and happiness to many people, it has also brought destruction and death to many others.
One just simply can't ignore these facts if they are to attempt to bring people into the envelopment of Christ. Proverbs 16:2: “All the ways of a man are clean in his own sight, But the LORD weighs the motives."
In other words, worry about your own sins, you won't be asked about the sins of anyone else. Women have the right to an abortion, people have the right to marry whomever they choose regardless of gender, and no one is sanctioned to judge except God them-self.
Amanda Barnes
Laramie
