Dear Editor,
I have enjoyed hunting and fishing my whole life. All of us in Wyoming have been blessed with some of the finest hunting and fishing areas in the nation; areas like the Snowy and Wyoming ranges.
For too long, I took these wonderful natural resources for granted and didn’t speak up in the face of potential threats. When lawmakers in Cheyenne or in DC took actions that negatively impacted these recreation areas, I stayed silent. But I have come to the realization that I need to make my voice heard.
That is why I’ve decided to attend “Camo at the Capitol” on Jan. 31. This event brings sportsmen and women from around the state together, to learn how to become better advocates for the lands and wildlife that is so critical to our way of life.
This day-long event is completely free and includes lunch and dinner. There will be a morning session to learn how to be more effective in communicating with lawmakers. There will be information about legislation that concerns our winter range and threats to the funding of the Game and Fish Departments. There will also be plenty of time to meet and socialize with other hunters and anglers from all over the state.
Please join me for this day of education, advocacy and fun. There is more information at https://wyomingwildlife.org/from-field-to-capitol/
See you on Jan. 31!
Jaden Bales, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.