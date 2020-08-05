BLM protesters anything but peacefulI am a long-time resident of Laramie. I own property, pay taxes, shop local, volunteer, donate and raise my children here.
I want to speak about the disease that is sweeping our country.
I am not speaking about the coronavirus.
What I am addressing is the scourge of BLM that is infecting our beautiful country.
BLM is an organization run by avowed Marxists, joined in their violence by Antifa thugs, and funded by socialists.
I never thought I would see such garbage come to our town.
Let me tell you about my experience with the “peaceful” cause.
Before the marches began I had a conversation with someone who aggressively pushed me to acknowledge BLM.
I expressed my thought about the destructive nature of the protests and ended with, “all lives matter.”
The look of loathing she revealed was stunning, and then she spit out, “You’re a racist.”
A few weeks later I joined in a group that marched in support of our local law enforcement. I was the only one with a sign and was photographed and subsequently targeted.
As we left we walked by a group of the BLM protesters in front of city hall. Most wore pig snouts.
They carried a flag with a guillotine and signs saying “blue lives don’t matter.”
To use a phrase from their playbook — I find that offensive.
At the sight of my sign saying how much I love our cops I was called “bitch.” I turned it to the other side that says “all lives matter” and was called “racist”.
I believe if you have to put a color in front of American then maybe you are the racist.
Then last week while shopping I passed a young woman I’ve never seen before. She did a double take and called me “racist bitch.”
This is the sort of “peaceful” protesters we have here.
Just thought you might like to know.
Sandi Rees
Laramie
Real risk of COVID-19 should be considered when making policyThe idea that COVID 19 is highly contagious is generally accepted, however the data can no longer substantiate that COVID-19 is a fatal threat to all populations.
The CDC reports 135,379 COVID 19 deaths in the U.S. as of July 25 (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#AgeAndSex). Twenty-three fatalities for children under 4 and 19 fatalities for ages 5-14 with another 202 in ages 15-24 in the entire U.S.; very small percentages of total deaths. This is not to minimize any loss of life, but to put perspective when considering all risks to providing education and social and emotional development opportunities.
The infection death rates by age, or your chance of dying if you catch the COVID-19 virus are very small in categories under age 65 as are the risks of long-term complications. From the CDC data on July 25 U.S. Confirmed Cases, we find that 1.6% of cases are ages 0-4 and 5.6% are ages 5-17 of the 3,328,294 confirmed cases. For children under age 14, the chance of dying from COVID 19 is 0.01% and chances of recovering from COVID 19 are 99.99%. This would indicate that COVID 19 is not a substantial threat to this age of the population.
For people over 15 but younger than 65 the infection death rate varies from 0.16% to 2.2% giving you recovery rates of 99.84% to 97.8%. This would indicate that COVID 19 is not a substantial threat to this population (ages 15-64) either.
Infection death rates do increase in older age groups. To look further at this data, review Massachusetts which reports that more than 63% of deaths in that state were in long-term care facilities. We should absolutely protect populations that are in these facilities with medical conditions that make them vulnerable.
However, the risk of death is so minimal to the population under age 65, and most assuredly to school aged children we must reconsider the degrees of precautions we are taking to “slow the spread.” We must stop obsessing about case numbers and look at indications of severity of illness, hospitalizations and deaths to determine policy going forward.
Karen Bienz
Laramie
City Council should be realistic in plans for downtownEditor:
Small businesses in Laramie are struggling to survive. The City Council is considering a new ordinance “updating” current guidelines for downtown buildings. My guess is the overall intent is to attract more people to shop downtown, both locals and tourists.
I have a couple ideas that would do this.
One is to build a transparent roof over Grand Avenue between First and Second streets. Heat it during the winter and open up its ends during the warmer months. Make the whole street an outdoor landscaped eating area with downtown restaurants having tastefully signed spaces with tables. Servers use tablets to enter table orders and use electric scooters of some sort to pick up and deliver food.
During the evening different kinds of concerts and performances might be offered on a modular stage at the First Street end. I’m sure this raw idea could be refined so that non-restaurant/bar/coffee businesses would sign on. This is doable relatively quickly — a year or two of planning.
A second idea is to transform Third Street into a two lane heavily landscaped parkway with really wide sidewalks from Clark to Kearney streets. I know the feds pump money into maintaining “Business I-80,” but that is very much a mid-20th century concept that limits how cities envision future development.
A third idea is to begin working with the railroad to have them abandon the rail facility and move the tracks that dominate downtown and donate the land to the city. The railroad would clean up the site to make it developable. While the property is probably polluted enough to be very expensive to clean up, the tax advantages to the railroad could be tremendous.
A citizen led planning group would come up with a design for those acres, including those bordering the Laramie River at the south end of the property. Part of this design could include a 21st century vision that would get millennials and younger off the freeway. Development of the railroad property would be part of a 25 to 50 year plan.
Thinking out loud...
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
Important to know where commission candidates stand on waterTo the voters: If you haven’t read the candidates’ answers to the Albany County Clean Water Advocates County Commissioner questionnaire, take a few minutes to look on the ACCWA Website and see who and what the two responding candidates had to say. The questions are important because they point out several significant areas that need to be addressed if we take protection of our aquifer seriously. With this pandemic not nearly over, we need clean water now and we need it for the future of Laramie.
Briefly, I’ll summarize what the questions asked: Will you [as elected county commissioner] update the County Casper Aquifer Protection Plan and review the western boundary of the Aquifer Protection Zone? Will you try to unify the city and the county Aquifer Protection Plans? Will you protect the rural areas outside of the Pilot Hill project to afford aquifer protection for the remaining 87% of the land area outside of the Pilot Hill area? How will you balance personal property rights with the public’s right to clean drinking water? How will you handle competing property rights? Will you advocate for a monitor well near the grandfathered gas station (formerly Tumbleweed) to make sure nearby drinking water wells remain safe?
Two of the candidates running for county commissioner have provided answers to these questions. Two candidates (including the incumbent) have not responded. That, I think, speaks volumes about where aquifer protections rank on their list of priorities.
Check out the answers to these questions on the Albany County Clean Water Advocates Website — and then vote early. We can’t afford to ignore these questions that concern our drinking water and our future.
M. Erdelyi
Laramie
Republicans: Dump TrumpI have long considered Donald Trump as a rather despicable politician – mostly because he is so anti-institution minded. I won’t go into details, but the last anti-institution thing he is suggesting is absolutely too much. What is that? The we consider delaying our November election until it is supposedly safe to hold one; but “safe” in his mind is not that an electorate be safe from the pandemic. It is that he will be “safe” from a majority who he suspects will vote against him.
But we do not have to put up with his shenanigans and worry about what he will resort to in order to get his way. Republicans can dump him before he has a chance to dirty this nation anymore than he already has. Republicans, look about your party. There are plenty of potential candidates – like Bill Weld of Massachusetts, for instance – who would give Joe Biden a tremendous race for the presidency. You do not need to put up with this anti-institution (and anti-American) guy any longer. Dump Donald Trump – and stand behind someone who is obviously in favor of our institutions and does not do everything he can to challenge them.
I must admit that I have voted mostly for Democrats all my life – and I am 78 now – but I have voted twice for Republicans. I am mostly an independent very much in favor of opening up our Democratic processes to all who want to run and not just to ones in a political party; but I would rather have a Republican for a president who is pro-institution than one who has steadfastly challenged our institutions every step of the way.
Republicans, you can do better – and wiser. Your convention is only weeks away. Act now – before it’s too late! Dump Donald Trump before it is too late and he is allowed to challenge our institutions one day more than he has – and, of course, will, if he is re-elected. Dump this “autocratic” man to save your party – and our nation. Please!
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
Connolly’s experience and dedication should carry her to re-election
As a high school senior in the spring of 2010, I wrote an email to the only woman representing Albany County to be her intern for the coming legislative session. I had never met her, and she did not represent my district in Laramie but I knew in my gut what now is backed up by academic literature, that women regardless of their field, are more likely to reach leadership positions if they have been mentored by other women. I couldn’t know it at the time, but that first meeting with Cathy Connolly over coffee and scones would change the trajectory of my life.
Cathy not only does the work of a Wyoming legislator, she also puts in the time and care of mentoring Wyoming youth. I’m not the only young person Cathy has mentored over the years. I’m one of many. She involves young people in the process of governance. She expects big things of us and expects us to ask hard and necessary questions of all of our elected officials.
She’s taught me that we must always fight for what matters- even, and especially when you might lose.
Laramie voters deserve a representative who will take the time to mentor and teach the next generation of young leaders- particularly their young women.
I’ve been so proud to have known and worked for Cathy for the past decade, and I hope with her re-election, more young people like me can benefit from her knowledge and expertise. Let’s trust experience and dedication to the work. Thank you.
Aimee Van Cleave
Laramie
League has ideas for increasing voter participation
Dear Editor:
The Wyoming League of Women Voters sent the following letter to our Secretary of State on July 27.
The LWV believes in fair, honest and accessible elections. We believe these proposals would promote that goal:
The Honorable Edward A. Buchanan
Wyoming Secretary of State
Dear Secretary Buchanan:
Thank for your support of voting by mail in this time of pandemic. I hope you saw our letter praising your efforts in the Sunday, June 14, 2020, Casper Star Tribune.
We encourage to you to take additional steps to encourage and support more citizens voting without impediment or shame. The League of Women Voters at its recent convention approved resolutions that we believe with help attain that goal:
1. That the Legislature adopt legislation establishing online voter registration in Wyoming, understanding that clerks would continue to verify a registrant’s eligibility to register and vote before adding an applicant to the rolls and recognizing that the current paper-based system is inefficient and labor intensive.
2. That the Wyoming Legislature adopt legislation allowing county clerks to establish a permanent absentee voter list allowing voters who have not moved or changed their registration to receive their ballots routinely.
3. That the Wyoming Legislature adopt legislation to propose rules to test the applicability of risk limiting audits in Wyoming for statewide elections since our new voting machines allow for such audits and to encourage greater confidence in election results.
4. That primary elections, currently held on the first Tuesday after the third Monday in August, be moved to the second half of June to provide more time for absentee vote counting, for possible runoff elections, for candidates to make their cases and voters to make their decisions, and for risk limiting audits.
We hope you can support these resolutions as designed to make voting more accessible, verifiable, and efficient. Our goal is to increase voter participation and confidence in our electoral system. We know it is yours too.
Sincerely,
Susan M. Simpson
Laramie
Albany County must re-elect Cathy Connolly
Laramie, I need your help. I need you to re-elect Cathy Connolly to the Wyoming House of Representatives.
As a fellow legislator from Albany County, and as Cathy’s minority leader counterpart in the Wyoming Senate, I understand better than anyone the dedication, hard work and commitment she brings to the legislature on behalf of her constituents each and every day.
Representative Connolly has risen to her position as House Minority Leader because her caucus believes in her. There is no better legislator in the Wyoming state Legislature than Cathy. We rely on her leadership, her experience, her expertise, her passion and her steadfast commitment to the people of Wyoming.
As Minority Leader, her voice and influence are amplified. She engages directly with majority leadership and the governor to coordinate policy, shape legislation and advocate for progressive values in support of our people, our small businesses, our communities and the environment.
Experience matters in the Wyoming Legislature. Knowledge and expertise matter. Respect is never freely given — it is earned through years of hard work — particularly for those in the minority party. Relationships are built, one at a time, and they serve as the foundation for everything that actually gets done. Cathy has dedicated 12 years of her life earning that respect, building those relationships and fighting the good fight.
Cathy is the strongest legislator I know. She always stands up “for the people” and always provides a strong voice of minority opposition regardless of the adversity she may face. She is the conscience of the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Today Wyoming is confronting a global pandemic and an unprecedented budget crisis. At the same time, we are faced with diversifying the state economy, diversifying our state revenue structure, and recalibrating our K-12 school funding model. As the minority party, we need to be at our best. Cathy is a proven leader and we need her continued leadership and representation in Cheyenne.
We need her back. As her counterpart in the Senate, I need her back. I’m voting for Cathy Connolly and I’m asking you to do so as well.
Chris Rothfuss
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.