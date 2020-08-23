Laramie post office needs postal box replacedDear Boomerang Editor:
I am wondering why the large postal box on the alley by the post office has suddenly been removed, and “A NEW ONE IS ON ORDER” sign has been placed there. How can a large metal mailbox suddenly become unusable? During the COVID crisis it has been handy for people who do not wish to enter the post office lobby to mail their stamped letters safely outside. Is this another one of Trump’s tricks to keep people from mailing in their ballots?
That mail box is needed by many. who cannot find a parking place, who cannot walk easily into the building, are mailing letters when the PO is closed, or just are in a hurry. I suggest we have a postal box in place box now!
Mary M. Burman
Laramie
School district should be taking proactive measures for testingI wonder why the Albany School District isn’t following UW’s lead and requiring a spit test before school starts. If one member of each family was tested for COVID-19 it would at least give all of us a small measure of peace sending our children and grandchildren to school. It might give some peace to our teachers.
Doing all that the school district has done is great, now go one step further to ensure we at least tried to stop the spread. I realize there may be issues with UW and their process, however they are at least being proactive.
Gloria Youmans
Laramie
How does Trump preserve and protect democracy?How does destroying the letter sorting machines already removed from postal hubs make the Postal Service more efficient?
Is the stock market, in which most Americans do not participate, a better economic indicator than the number of people out of work, with closed businesses, losing their homes, being evicted, and unsure how they will pay for medications and food?
Is Trump entitled to a third term because he alleges the election he won wasn’t fair? Is he greater than Washington, who volunteered, fought for our democracy, and set the precedent of a limit of two terms?
When other countries have gotten the number of COVID cases and deaths down, what does Trump gain by ignoring their solutions, ignoring the advice of experts, and promoting disproven and potentially harmful remedies? With economic chaos, sickness and death, he is sowing national discord and scaring people into considering not voting in person (while making it harder to vote safely by mail). Is that free and fair election.
Isn’t it possible to work to prevent police brutality while also working to support appropriate police intervention? What do Trump and his followers get out of ignoring the questions of systemic racism and economic disparity--blaming those who look, sound, worship differently for all their problems to perpetuate economic advantage for the few over the common good?
Isn’t disrespect for the truth, the rule of law, the Constitution, and common decency more dangerous and offensive than peacefully demonstrating or taking a knee to protest racism, sexism, and abuse of power?
Why continue the blatant racist and sexist lie of birtherism. Obama’s mother was a US citizen. Harris was born in Oakland to naturalized citizens. Trump’s mom was born in Scotland (oh, but she was white, so that’s OK, huh?).
Trump lamented deaths and injuries to “beautiful” Syrian children--why not immigrant children who are treated worse than convicted felons?
Paid prostitutes; sex-trafficking pals--family values?
Will Trump’s goon squads intimidate voters in select districts?
Does ignoring advice of military leaders make us safer?
Is emulation of dictators consistent with democratic governance?
How does Trump preserve and protect democracy?
Carol Smith
Laramie
Candidate thankful for local votersThank you Laramie voters! Words cannot fully express how deeply grateful I am for your support. Because of you I received 77% of the votes in the Democratic Primary.
Throughout the general, I will hold fast to my personal motto, “I can make a difference” while listening to your concerns, working to selflessly serve my community, support local businesses, and bring people together, regardless of political affiliation, to improve the collective whole.
With your support, I look forward to utilizing my leadership skills to make a difference in your life, and the lives of our neighbors throughout Albany County and Wyoming.
Whether it be a vibrant economy, good paying jobs, access to affordable healthcare and mental health services, equal rights, safe and well equipped schools, or public lands, I am here to listen and work hard for you!
I’m running during this period of intense change to step up, give back, and make a difference. I humbly ask for your continued support in the general so I can use this time of uncertainty as an opportunity to build a hopeful and resilient Wyoming.
To volunteer, donate, or learn more about my passion to serve and make a difference, visit: www.treysherwood.com.
Trey Sherwood
Laramie
Truth doesn’t seem to matter to someWhat is happening around the globe has finally come to our town. Young adults spurred on by activists are on the march, making demands, crying worn out chants, and disrupting our lives. Unlike the 1960s our youth of today are making nonsensical demands, many of which are contradictory. The events that have spawned this movement have been rebuked by testimony and even by video but the truth doesn’t seem to matter. Who are the people misleading and brainwashing our youth?
What bothers me is that our city officials sit back and allow these disruptions to occur even when the law is broken. We’ve watched peaceful protesters turn violent in several of our nation’s cities. New York, Seattle, Portland, Denver, and even Austin have whole blocks that have been boarded up. It’s bad enough that we’ve shut down our economy over the COVID scare. With all the businesses pulling out of NYC some have speculated that NYC may never recover.
Reports of COVID showing up in our UW students is alarming but upon closer look, most of these cases are out of state because UW requested all students, even those attending classes remotely must be tested! Our young children will be going back to school soon but most will be taking classes online out of fear. Positive test results must be rechecked to avoid false positives, since it is now apparent that entire families might be quarantined! People are starving, unburden the people, free us so we can work and prosper.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Family thanks community for supportIt has been almost a month now since we learned of Taylor’s diagnoses. In that short amount of time we have been so overwhelmed and grateful for all the love and support from our friends, family, community members and even complete strangers. We want to take this time to publicly say Thank-you from the bottom of our hearts for all your prayers, words of encouragement and generous donations. We know this year has been a difficult one for everyone and we could not do this without each and everyone of you.
With heartfelt gratitude,
The Van Fleet family
Laramie
Rail Tie project a win-winI am writing today to express my support for the Rail Tie Wind Project. As a resident of Harney Creek Ranch, located off Highway 287 near the proposed wind project, I think it will benefit people to hear from a potential neighbor who supports wind and the Rail Tie Wind Project.
First, property rights stop at your property line. Individuals that believe they have a property right to a view need to ask themselves if they are okay with someone else interfering with their right to use their property as they desire in the future. Although I enjoy the wide-open spaces, I also respect the rights of those landowners who have signed wind leases.
Additionally, Albany County has no oil, gas or coal resources and the University of Wyoming has a no tax status, all of which put us at a disadvantage compared to surrounding counties. What we do have is a powerful wind resource. The wind project will greatly benefit the residents of Albany County through new long-term tax revenues, which is something that we desperately need.
Further, as a local business owner, it is important to bring new investment to our area. The Rail Tie Wind Project will support hundreds of construction jobs, which will increase demand for local businesses.
Some individuals have claimed the Rail Tie Wind Project will negatively impact tourism. Those concerns are unfounded. Laramie is a tourist pass-through destination, not a tourist end destination. I serve these tourists all the time, people who are stopping to get a bite to eat or buy a local product before getting back on the road. The presence of wind turbines in Albany County won’t dissuade people from driving through Laramie on their way to someplace else, and they won’t dissuade people from stopping to shop downtown and eat at Laramie’s restaurants.
In these new and crazy times, I think that we are obligated to take advantage of any and every opportunity that brings new income and new jobs to our community. The Rail Tie Wind Project is a win-win.
Brenda Marshall
Laramie
University COVID-19 response is on trackTo the editor:
Last week I wrote to criticize one aspect of the university’s COVID-19 testing program. This week I write to praise the university’s overall response to a deadly pandemic.
The university has installed signs and barriers to route pedestrian traffic, for example one-way lanes in the student union building and plenty of signs to remind everyone of masking and distancing requirements.
Every student and staff member takes a comprehensive online training module describing COVID-19 and the university’s response. Ongoing testing and monitoring mean that university decisions about when to have in-person classes vs. on-line classes are based on science and data, not on politics.
If our national COVID-19 response was as well-designed as our university’s response, many fewer people would die.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
Council preventing progressTo Whom It May Concern,
I am deeply worried by the City Council’s response to the demonstrations as reported in the Boomerang on Friday, August 21, 2020. First, it was indicated that Mayor Shumway was “worried protesters will never be satisfied no matter what council does.” This is not so. Protesters are currently unsatisfied because all the council has done in response to the largest demonstrations Laramie has ever seen was to pass a resolution that City Manager Janine Jordan says may lead to “general recommendations” between November and January. Laramie must do better than general recommendations three to five months from now. Additionally, the mayor’s claim that protesters will “never be satisfied” is erroneous and misleading. Protesters will be satisfied after a civilian oversight board is implemented in dialogue with the community, police reports are published in a complete and timely manner, the police department is demilitarized, and money is divested from the LPD budget to fund community initiatives to combat food and housing insecurity in Laramie.
The second thing that concerns me about the City Council’s comments on the sit-in is that Mayor Shumway claimed protesters put council members at risk of COVID-19 with their actions. While I don’t mean to diminish the risk of COVID-19 transmission in any way, all protesters wore masks, and none of them came within six feet of any council member. Secondly, the three minutes of potential heightened exposure the protesters incurred is insignificant compared to the damage to our community that councilmembers Gabriel, McKinney, Shuster, Stalder, and Shumway sanctioned by voting against a resolution to implement a city-wide mask ordinance on July 14th. Their failure to pass the mask resolution runs parallel to their failure to take real action against systemic racism in Laramie. By pretending that we are not all at risk of COVID-19 transmission and that racial issues do not exist in Laramie, by pretending that our Gem City of the Plains is faultless, the City Council is preventing Laramie from moving forward in public health and in public safety.
Sincerely,
Ruby Novogrodsky
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.