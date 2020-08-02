References in previous letter offer fail to support claimsA letter to the editor on July 26 referenced several articles that seemed to discount the effectiveness of wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Looking at those references produced some interesting results.
The authors of the New England Medical Journal article responded their article being used with this, “We understand that some people are citing our Perspective article (published on April 1 at NEJM.org) as support for discrediting widespread masking. In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less.” The Annals of Internal Medicine article was retracted by authors due to errors in methodology. The Journal of Exposure Science and Environmental Epidemiology article has no reference at all to any virus transmission, it only covered particulate matter as part of air pollution. The authors of the CDC linked article noted, “Most studies were underpowered because of limited sample size, and some studies also reported suboptimal adherence in the face mask group.” One expert who commented on the article noted epidemiological observations and laboratory evidence contradicted the findings. The Science Direct article quoted in the letter to the editor chose to use only part of the study. In their conclusion the authors stated, “Facemask use demonstrated mixed results, but a randomized control trial suggests that it is effective.” The British Medical Journal article compared cloth masks to surgical masks as ways to prevent one from contracting an infection not spreading disease. The authors also noted that they did not study the effect of not wearing a mask compared to wearing one.
Kim Viner
Laramie
Claims in letter don’t stand up to scrutinyMore dangerous than COVID-19 are well-meaning lay people with strong opinions about science.
It’s an unfortunate human trait that the less one knows about a topic, the more confident they are in their own opinions. A case in point is Mr. Hubbard’s letter to the editor where he dug up various quotes from scientific literature to prove that masks are only placebos. I am pretty sure that he could also find citations taken out of context proving the earth is flat or that we never landed on the moon.
The problem here is that the topic is so complex that it takes a specialist to properly evaluate the evidence. I only checked his first source, taken from the New England Journal of Medicine. He accurately quotes an article saying that “masking is a reflexive reaction to anxiety.” But he fails to mention the numerous other articles on that web site supporting masking, and in particular he fails to describe the authors’ follow-on letter that clarifies their position. In part it says: “We did state in the article that ‘wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection,’ but as the rest of the paragraph makes clear, we intended this statement to apply to passing encounters in public spaces, not sustained interactions within closed environments. A growing body of research shows that the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission is strongly correlated with the duration and intensity of contact: the risk of transmission among household members can be as high as 40%, whereas the risk of transmission from less intense and less sustained encounters is below 5%. This finding is also borne out by recent research associating mask wearing with less transmission of SARS-CoV-2, particularly in closed settings. We therefore strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 ft of others for sustained periods.” (https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMp2006372).
Someone else can check Mr. Hubbard’s other “facts,” but I’m skeptical they will stand up to scrutiny.
Bob Kubichek
Laramie
Claims about masks are being debunkedIn response to Richard Hubbard’s letter in Sunday’s paper, I decided to look up the article he cited for his proposition that mask-wearing is nothing more than a placebo.
Here is what I found from the authors of that article: “We understand that some people are citing our Perspective article (published on April 1 at NEJM.org)1 as support for discrediting widespread masking. In truth, the intent of our article was to push for more masking, not less.” Also, “Universal masking helps to prevent [asymptomatic or presymptomatic] people from spreading virus-laden secretions, whether they recognize that they are infected or not.”
Read in context, the article differentiates the effectiveness of masks outside health care facilities in passing encounters in public spaces (less effective), and sustained interactions within closed environments (effective in prevention). Concluding, as follows: “We therefore strongly support the calls of public health agencies for all people to wear masks when circumstances compel them to be within 6 ft of others for sustained periods.” https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMc2020836 I then looked up “masks can cause hypoxia” and found this: “according to a misguided Internet-fueled theory, masks can kill, too.” This article, from Hartford Healthcare, states “In the real world, the average mask user without preexisting respiratory illness has nothing to worry about — except COVID-19.”
For more on the false and misleading claims about the health risks of face masks and coverings being shared on social media, and apparently, in local newspapers, here’s an interesting link: Coronavirus: ‘Deadly masks’ claims debunked, https://www.bbc.com/news/53108405.
Roland Maldonado
Laramie
Displaced benches missed by park patronWhat happened to all the benches along the path around LaBonte Park? There used be a bench every 100 yards or so. They were used extensively by the elderly, the disabled and families with young children. I just underwent major spinal surgery and was looking forward to building up my strength by walking in the park which is just a block from where we live. That is not going to be possible without places where I can stop and sit down to rest a bit.
Don Rudisuhle
Laramie
Argument that masks are harmful failsClearly science can be misused, as Mr. Hubbard’s recent letter to the editor shows. There are several problems with the articles cited in his letter.
The authors of the first article from the New England journal of medicine, May 21, 2020, wrote a letter to the NEJM supporting masks and stating, “We did state in the article that ‘wearing a mask outside health care facilities offers little, if any, protection from infection,’ but as the rest of the paragraph makes clear, we intended this statement to apply to passing encounters in public spaces, not sustained interactions within closed environments.”
The Science Direct article was retracted by the authors upon request from the journal due to inadequate treatment of the data amid other issues.
The article cited in the British Medical Journal is focused on influenza. COVID-19 is not an influenza virus. It is a coronavirus that hasn’t been seen before. Unfortunately, adherence to the scientific method discourages using research of the flu virus to bolster a proposition about a totally different virus.
The third article cited is also not focused on the coronavirus. It focuses on environmental particulate matter in the air smaller than 2.5 micrometers. Particles coming from a sneeze range from 72 to 400 micrometers in size. Journal of the Royal Society, Characterizations of particle size distribution of the droplets exhaled by sneeze, Nov. 6, 2013.
The final source Mr. Hubbard cites is the CDC. The study cited has several issues including small sample size and lack of consistent use of masks in the study. Even so the author states, “Proper use of face masks is essential because improper use might increase the risk for transmission.” She indicates that much more study needs to be done. And again, its focus is on influenza, not coronavirus.
Mr. Hubbard does not cite any support for his proposition that masks are harmful. The CDC is clear that cloth masks will not cause problems in healthy adults. So I’ll wear my mask when I go the the grocery store until it’s not necessary anymore. And I won’t gripe or whine about it.
Gwendolyn Wilson
Laramie
Road should be widened to accommodate increased trafficAs an owner of a ranch along Wyoming Highway 11, I would ask the state highway department to fund the widening of the highway to prevent a fatal accident and to maximize the wonder of one of Wyoming’s prettiest highways. As narrow as the shoulders are on this road that loop up and down through the valley, the encroaching weeds along the side of the road make it even more dangerous for motorists and cyclists alike.
With the increased popularity of weekend camping during the pandemic, getaways beyond Albany are bringing higher and higher numbers of campers, trucks hauling 4-wheelers and other large and dangerous vehicles traveling at high speeds along an unbelievably narrow road. Please fund widening of this beautiful road to avoid a fatal accident that can be easily avoided with modest enhancements.
Sincerely,
Joe Leininger
Albany County
County’s wind regulations need updatingAlbany County’s current regulations for placement of industrial wind facilities are outdated and do not acknowledge problems inherent when these are placed around rural subdivisions. Numerous troubles associated with wind farms are not addressed in current regulations, including noise, particularly infrasound, fire, blade and ice throw, baseline data collection, and ongoing monitoring. Another unwelcome effect is shadow flicker.
As wind tower blades rotate, they cast moving shadows across landscapes and buildings. This alternating change in light intensity mimics the effect of a strobe light. Tall towers can cast distinct shadows thousands of feet, particularly during sunrise and sunset. Individuals react to shadow flicker in different ways; some have great sensitivity and experience dizziness, headaches, and nausea after exposure of only short periods of time. Persons with epilepsy can be sensitive to shadow flicker; it is not generally an issue with the slow rotational speed of a single tower, but the fall of shadows from multiple towers in a linear configuration can be problematic. Shadow flicker can distract drivers, particularly when the shadows of multiple towers fall across a road.
Shadow flicker can be addressed through two primary innovations – flicker modeling and flicker protection systems built into towers. Commercial modeling programs are readily available and widely used in communities in parts of the United States with a long history of wind farms and the challenges they bring to nearby residents; modern wind regulations require no flicker on roads and residences. This can be easily accomplished in today’s technical environment, wherein towers can be equipped with flicker protection systems to assure they do not spin during times when flicker is modeled to be a problem.
So, if flicker is so easily mitigated, what’s the problem? The problem is that Albany County’s outdated wind regulations do not even recognize the term “shadow flicker” and require no safeguards for the public – no modeling – no mitigation — no provision for post construction compliance monitoring — no mechanism for parties to address complaints. This is only one of the multiple changes needing to be made to the county’s regulation of industrial wind farms.
Ruth Sommers
Tie Siding
Unnecessary gun deaths can be preventedDear Editor,
When I read the front page of Wednesday’s paper, I felt grief that radiated through my body. A 13-year old Laramie boy was shot and killed by a 14-year old boy — both children whose lives are forever changed by gunfire. As I read the brief article, my 14-year-old was still asleep down the hall, and I felt my throat tighten in agony for the mother who will not say, “Good Morning,” to her son ever again, as well as for the mother who now faces the reality that her son is being charged with manslaughter.
Parents with guns in your home, including me, I plead with you to ensure they are stored responsibly. Each year in the U.S., nearly 300 children aged 17 and younger gain access to guns and unintentionally shoot themselves or someone else. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America has developed the SMART framework to prevent child gun deaths and injuries. Together we can protect children in our community by being smart:
Secure all guns in your homes and vehicles
Model responsible behavior around guns
Ask about the presence of unsecured guns in other homes
Recognize the risks of teen suicide
Tell your peers to be smart
You can protect your family and visitors to your home by storing guns locked, unloaded, and separately from ammunition. Please take steps to ensure children never get unauthorized access to unsecured guns. You can learn more at www.besmartforkids.org
Thank you,
Michelle Visser
Laramie
It’s simple: Wear a maskRichard Hubbard’s letter on July 29 entitled “Mask wearing a placebo” is harmful and misleading. Many men feel wearing a mask (or a seat belt or a helmet on a motorcycle) is wimpy. But any mask is better than nothing. Obviously wearing a scarf over the mouth and nose is not very effective, but if you are infected with the coronavirus, and have no notable symptoms, it may stop some of the virus laden droplets you exhale, and that is better than nothing. The same is true of sneezing into your sleeve. Many masks are better than a scarf, and all are better than nothing. Physicians and nurses treating COVID-19 patients prefer to have 3M’s N95 masks, but if they can’t get one they certainly will not forgo wearing a mask, but choose the next best.
The countries that have succeeded in suppressing the COVID-19 disease have had everyone in their country wearing a mask, regardless of the type. It pays off. If a person is somehow harmed by wearing a mask, I would suggest they stay at home and have another person shop for them. Wear a mask!
Robert P. George
Laramie
In support of Jean Garrison for state House District 45Dear Editor:
I support Jean Garrison for House District 45 as she is well known and respected on the University of Wyoming campus, Laramie and statewide. She has vital volunteer, instruction, research and administration experience. Dr. Garrison believes in supporting public health and education, essential components of a strong local economy. Her experience provides an opportunity to find common ground on issues such as revenue enhancement and support of the University of Wyoming as well as the community colleges and K-12 education. I live in HD 45 and work with her at UW, I believe if elected Jean will be a strong advocate for District 45.
Don McLeod
Laramie
Albany County schools should openDear School Board Trustees and Superintendent Yennie:
COVID-19 is taking a serious toll on our community as well as the rest of the country and the world. With the constant drumbeat in the media about this hidden enemy, it is normal to feel stress and anxiety; indeed, the stress and anxiety could well take a greater toll on our community than the disease itself. It is certainly taking a large toll on our children, educationally, emotionally, socially. And yet, by taking precautions, we are all relatively safe here in Laramie.
It has been shown that children are not the vectors they were once portrayed as being. Very few children ever have symptoms or pass on the disease. As grandparents with a 7 year-old granddaughter living with us, we well understand our vulnerabilities as well as the needs of our granddaughter. And we know that we risk much less by having our granddaughter go to school than she would lose by being kept away from school. It is commonplace to say that the children are the future of our country. If we really believe this, it is imperative to open the schools in a sensible and safe fashion.
Sue and Marius Favret
Laramie
Investing in post-secondary ed will help diversify Wyoming’s economyDear Editor:
It is great to see the proposal that CARES Act funding be used to cover the cost of college tuition and fees at UW and the community colleges. This will address lagging fall enrollment and help Laramie’s economy. Let’s also keep our eye on how we can support post-secondary educational attainment goals, which offer a path to help diversify Wyoming’s economy. We have one of the highest graduation rates from high school, but one of the lowest attainment rates for post-secondary education.
The attainment gap is bigger in Wyoming because of our energy economy. With access to high paying jobs straight out of high school, young people enter the workforce directly without considering post-secondary options. The same resource economy that has made us strong during boom times also means our people face layoffs and are more vulnerable to the impacts of severe recessions.
Through the Educational Attainment Executive Council, leaders in education, government, and business are working together to align their missions to pursue higher educational attainment goals. We’ve set the ambitious goal to reach 67% post-secondary attainment in Wyoming adults by 2025 (from the current low rate of 52% attainment). President Ed Seidel’s agreement to co-chair the Attainment Council with Northwest College President Stephanie Hicswa solidifies a partnership between UW and community colleges to work together to make important changes that benefit Wyoming’s future economic vitality.
As a UW educator, I support efforts to set aside our ‘turf’ battles and take advantage of this moment to work in concert to do the right thing for Wyoming. As one specific idea, let’s support the efforts of those leaders working to provide greater flexibility on Hathaway rules so that potential scholarship recipients can use these funds in one lump sum and as they need for trade school and certificate options (e.g., options outside the traditional 8 semester award). This seems like a great place to start.
Jean Garrison
Laramie
BLM protesters anything but peacefulI am a long-time resident of Laramie. I own property, pay taxes, shop local, volunteer, donate and raise my children here.
I want to speak about the disease that is sweeping our country.
I am not speaking about the coronavirus.
What I am addressing is the scourge of BLM that is infecting our beautiful country.
BLM is an organization run by avowed Marxists, joined in their violence by Antifa thugs, and funded by socialists.
I never thought I would see such garbage come to our town.
Let me tell you about my experience with the “peaceful” cause.
Before the marches began I had a conversation with someone who aggressively pushed me to acknowledge BLM.
I expressed my thought about the destructive nature of the protests and ended with, “all lives matter.”
The look of loathing she revealed was stunning, and then she spit out, “You’re a racist.”
A few weeks later I joined in a group that marched in support of our local law enforcement. I was the only one with a sign and was photographed and subsequently targeted.
As we left we walked by a group of the BLM protesters in front of city hall. Most wore pig snouts.
They carried a flag with a guillotine and signs saying “blue lives don’t matter.”
To use a phrase from their playbook — I find that offensive.
At the sight of my sign saying how much I love our cops I was called “bitch.” I turned it to the other side that says “all lives matter” and was called “racist”.
I believe if you have to put a color in front of American then maybe you are the racist.
Then last week while shopping I passed a young woman I’ve never seen before. She did a double take and called me “racist bitch.”
This is the sort of “peaceful” protesters we have here.
Just thought you might like to know.
Sandi Rees
Laramie
Real risk of COVID-19 should be considered when making policy
The idea that COVID 19 is highly contagious is generally accepted, however the data can no longer substantiate that COVID-19 is a fatal threat to all populations.
The CDC reports 135,379 COVID 19 deaths in the U.S. as of July 25 (https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/nvss/vsrr/covid_weekly/index.htm#AgeAndSex). Twenty-three fatalities for children under 4 and 19 fatalities for ages 5-14 with another 202 in ages 15-24 in the entire U.S.; very small percentages of total deaths. This is not to minimize any loss of life, but to put perspective when considering all risks to providing education and social and emotional development opportunities.
The infection death rates by age, or your chance of dying if you catch the COVID-19 virus are very small in categories under age 65 as are the risks of long-term complications. From the CDC data on July 25 U.S. Confirmed Cases, we find that 1.6% of cases are ages 0-4 and 5.6% are ages 5-17 of the 3,328,294 confirmed cases. For children under age 14, the chance of dying from COVID 19 is 0.01% and chances of recovering from COVID 19 are 99.99%. This would indicate that COVID 19 is not a substantial threat to this age of the population.
For people over 15 but younger than 65 the infection death rate varies from 0.16% to 2.2% giving you recovery rates of 99.84% to 97.8%. This would indicate that COVID 19 is not a substantial threat to this population (ages 15-64) either.
Infection death rates do increase in older age groups. To look further at this data, review Massachusetts which reports that more than 63% of deaths in that state were in long-term care facilities. We should absolutely protect populations that are in these facilities with medical conditions that make them vulnerable.
However, the risk of death is so minimal to the population under age 65, and most assuredly to school aged children we must reconsider the degrees of precautions we are taking to “slow the spread.” We must stop obsessing about case numbers and look at indications of severity of illness, hospitalizations and deaths to determine policy going forward.
Karen Bienz
Laramie
City Council should be realistic in plans for downtown
Editor:
Small businesses in Laramie are struggling to survive. The City Council is considering a new ordinance “updating” current guidelines for downtown buildings. My guess is the overall intent is to attract more people to shop downtown, both locals and tourists.
I have a couple ideas that would do this.
One is to build a transparent roof over Grand Avenue between First and Second streets. Heat it during the winter and open up its ends during the warmer months. Make the whole street an outdoor landscaped eating area with downtown restaurants having tastefully signed spaces with tables. Servers use tablets to enter table orders and use electric scooters of some sort to pick up and deliver food.
During the evening different kinds of concerts and performances might be offered on a modular stage at the First Street end. I’m sure this raw idea could be refined so that non-restaurant/bar/coffee businesses would sign on. This is doable relatively quickly — a year or two of planning.
A second idea is to transform Third Street into a two lane heavily landscaped parkway with really wide sidewalks from Clark to Kearney streets. I know the feds pump money into maintaining “Business I-80,” but that is very much a mid-20th century concept that limits how cities envision future development.
A third idea is to begin working with the railroad to have them abandon the rail facility and move the tracks that dominate downtown and donate the land to the city. The railroad would clean up the site to make it developable. While the property is probably polluted enough to be very expensive to clean up, the tax advantages to the railroad could be tremendous.
A citizen led planning group would come up with a design for those acres, including those bordering the Laramie River at the south end of the property. Part of this design could include a 21st century vision that would get millennials and younger off the freeway. Development of the railroad property would be part of a 25 to 50 year plan.
Thinking out loud...
Jeffrey J. Olson
Laramie
Important to know where commission candidates stand on water
To the voters: If you haven’t read the candidates’ answers to the Albany County Clean Water Advocates County Commissioner questionnaire, take a few minutes to look on the ACCWA Website and see who and what the two responding candidates had to say. The questions are important because they point out several significant areas that need to be addressed if we take protection of our aquifer seriously. With this pandemic not nearly over, we need clean water now and we need it for the future of Laramie.
Briefly, I’ll summarize what the questions asked: Will you [as elected county commissioner] update the County Casper Aquifer Protection Plan and review the western boundary of the Aquifer Protection Zone? Will you try to unify the city and the county Aquifer Protection Plans? Will you protect the rural areas outside of the Pilot Hill project to afford aquifer protection for the remaining 87% of the land area outside of the Pilot Hill area? How will you balance personal property rights with the public’s right to clean drinking water? How will you handle competing property rights? Will you advocate for a monitor well near the grandfathered gas station (formerly Tumbleweed) to make sure nearby drinking water wells remain safe?
Two of the candidates running for county commissioner have provided answers to these questions. Two candidates (including the incumbent) have not responded. That, I think, speaks volumes about where aquifer protections rank on their list of priorities.
Check out the answers to these questions on the Albany County Clean Water Advocates Website — and then vote early. We can’t afford to ignore these questions that concern our drinking water and our future.
M. Erdelyi
Laramie
Republicans: Dump Trump
I have long considered Donald Trump as a rather despicable politician – mostly because he is so anti-institution minded. I won’t go into details, but the last anti-institution thing he is suggesting is absolutely too much. What is that? The we consider delaying our November election until it is supposedly safe to hold one; but “safe” in his mind is not that an electorate be safe from the pandemic. It is that he will be “safe” from a majority who he suspects will vote against him.
But we do not have to put up with his shenanigans and worry about what he will resort to in order to get his way. Republicans can dump him before he has a chance to dirty this nation anymore than he already has. Republicans, look about your party. There are plenty of potential candidates – like Bill Weld of Massachusetts, for instance – who would give Joe Biden a tremendous race for the presidency. You do not need to put up with this anti-institution (and anti-American) guy any longer. Dump Donald Trump – and stand behind someone who is obviously in favor of our institutions and does not do everything he can to challenge them.
I must admit that I have voted mostly for Democrats all my life – and I am 78 now – but I have voted twice for Republicans. I am mostly an independent very much in favor of opening up our Democratic processes to all who want to run and not just to ones in a political party; but I would rather have a Republican for a president who is pro-institution than one who has steadfastly challenged our institutions every step of the way.
Republicans, you can do better – and wiser. Your convention is only weeks away. Act now – before it’s too late! Dump Donald Trump before it is too late and he is allowed to challenge our institutions one day more than he has – and, of course, will, if he is re-elected. Dump this “autocratic” man to save your party – and our nation. Please!
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
Connolly’s experience and dedication should carry her to re-election
As a high school senior in the spring of 2010, I wrote an email to the only woman representing Albany County to be her intern for the coming legislative session. I had never met her, and she did not represent my district in Laramie but I knew in my gut what now is backed up by academic literature, that women regardless of their field, are more likely to reach leadership positions if they have been mentored by other women. I couldn’t know it at the time, but that first meeting with Cathy Connolly over coffee and scones would change the trajectory of my life.
Cathy not only does the work of a Wyoming legislator, she also puts in the time and care of mentoring Wyoming youth. I’m not the only young person Cathy has mentored over the years. I’m one of many. She involves young people in the process of governance. She expects big things of us and expects us to ask hard and necessary questions of all of our elected officials.
She’s taught me that we must always fight for what matters- even, and especially when you might lose.
Laramie voters deserve a representative who will take the time to mentor and teach the next generation of young leaders- particularly their young women.
I’ve been so proud to have known and worked for Cathy for the past decade, and I hope with her re-election, more young people like me can benefit from her knowledge and expertise. Let’s trust experience and dedication to the work. Thank you.
Aimee Van Cleave
Laramie
League has ideas for increasing voter participation
Dear Editor:
The Wyoming League of Women Voters sent the following letter to our Secretary of State on July 27.
The LWV believes in fair, honest and accessible elections. We believe these proposals would promote that goal:
The Honorable Edward A. Buchanan
Wyoming Secretary of State
Dear Secretary Buchanan:
Thank for your support of voting by mail in this time of pandemic. I hope you saw our letter praising your efforts in the Sunday, June 14, 2020, Casper Star Tribune.
We encourage to you to take additional steps to encourage and support more citizens voting without impediment or shame. The League of Women Voters at its recent convention approved resolutions that we believe with help attain that goal:
1. That the Legislature adopt legislation establishing online voter registration in Wyoming, understanding that clerks would continue to verify a registrant’s eligibility to register and vote before adding an applicant to the rolls and recognizing that the current paper-based system is inefficient and labor intensive.
2. That the Wyoming Legislature adopt legislation allowing county clerks to establish a permanent absentee voter list allowing voters who have not moved or changed their registration to receive their ballots routinely.
3. That the Wyoming Legislature adopt legislation to propose rules to test the applicability of risk limiting audits in Wyoming for statewide elections since our new voting machines allow for such audits and to encourage greater confidence in election results.
4. That primary elections, currently held on the first Tuesday after the third Monday in August, be moved to the second half of June to provide more time for absentee vote counting, for possible runoff elections, for candidates to make their cases and voters to make their decisions, and for risk limiting audits.
We hope you can support these resolutions as designed to make voting more accessible, verifiable, and efficient. Our goal is to increase voter participation and confidence in our electoral system. We know it is yours too.
Sincerely,
Susan M. Simpson
Laramie
Albany County must re-elect Cathy Connolly
Laramie, I need your help. I need you to re-elect Cathy Connolly to the Wyoming House of Representatives.
As a fellow legislator from Albany County, and as Cathy’s minority leader counterpart in the Wyoming Senate, I understand better than anyone the dedication, hard work and commitment she brings to the legislature on behalf of her constituents each and every day.
Representative Connolly has risen to her position as House Minority Leader because her caucus believes in her. There is no better legislator in the Wyoming state Legislature than Cathy. We rely on her leadership, her experience, her expertise, her passion and her steadfast commitment to the people of Wyoming.
As Minority Leader, her voice and influence are amplified. She engages directly with majority leadership and the governor to coordinate policy, shape legislation and advocate for progressive values in support of our people, our small businesses, our communities and the environment.
Experience matters in the Wyoming Legislature. Knowledge and expertise matter. Respect is never freely given — it is earned through years of hard work — particularly for those in the minority party. Relationships are built, one at a time, and they serve as the foundation for everything that actually gets done. Cathy has dedicated 12 years of her life earning that respect, building those relationships and fighting the good fight.
Cathy is the strongest legislator I know. She always stands up “for the people” and always provides a strong voice of minority opposition regardless of the adversity she may face. She is the conscience of the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Today Wyoming is confronting a global pandemic and an unprecedented budget crisis. At the same time, we are faced with diversifying the state economy, diversifying our state revenue structure, and recalibrating our K-12 school funding model. As the minority party, we need to be at our best. Cathy is a proven leader and we need her continued leadership and representation in Cheyenne.
We need her back. As her counterpart in the Senate, I need her back. I’m voting for Cathy Connolly and I’m asking you to do so as well.
Chris Rothfuss
Laramie
