Albany County must re-elect Cathy ConnollyLaramie, I need your help. I need you to re-elect Cathy Connolly to the Wyoming House of Representatives.
As a fellow legislator from Albany County, and as Cathy’s minority leader counterpart in the Wyoming Senate, I understand better than anyone the dedication, hard work and commitment she brings to the legislature on behalf of her constituents each and every day.
Representative Connolly has risen to her position as House Minority Leader because her caucus believes in her. There is no better legislator in the Wyoming state Legislature than Cathy. We rely on her leadership, her experience, her expertise, her passion and her steadfast commitment to the people of Wyoming.
As Minority Leader, her voice and influence are amplified. She engages directly with majority leadership and the governor to coordinate policy, shape legislation and advocate for progressive values in support of our people, our small businesses, our communities and the environment.
Experience matters in the Wyoming Legislature. Knowledge and expertise matter. Respect is never freely given — it is earned through years of hard work — particularly for those in the minority party. Relationships are built, one at a time, and they serve as the foundation for everything that actually gets done. Cathy has dedicated 12 years of her life earning that respect, building those relationships and fighting the good fight.
Cathy is the strongest legislator I know. She always stands up “for the people” and always provides a strong voice of minority opposition regardless of the adversity she may face. She is the conscience of the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Today Wyoming is confronting a global pandemic and an unprecedented budget crisis. At the same time, we are faced with diversifying the state economy, diversifying our state revenue structure, and recalibrating our K-12 school funding model. As the minority party, we need to be at our best. Cathy is a proven leader and we need her continued leadership and representation in Cheyenne.
We need her back. As her counterpart in the Senate, I need her back. I’m voting for Cathy Connolly and I’m asking you to do so as well.
Chris Rothfuss
Laramie
Council should consider those with disabilities when updating regsDear Editor,
At this time, when the City Council is updating it’s regulations and ordinances, I would like to ask that they consider having downtown businesses help make downtown Laramie more accessible to people in wheel chairs and those with other physical limitations. Considering parking, entry ways would be helpful.
Thank you,
Lucille Norwood
Laramie
Trump turns Post Office into voter suppression organizationLike many during the pandemic, I rely more on the Postal Service to deliver things I need. At times I’ve even been willing to pay for expedited delivery; despite that, instead, things are coming more slowly than ever.
Trump has placed a political donor crony at the head of the Postal Service. Despite Trump’s stated desire for people to go back to work, the crony fired nearly two dozen top postal workers to gather their power to himself. Then he set about undermining the Postal Service and postal workers. Letter sorting machines are being removed nationally with no explanation.
Trump claims people shouldn’t vote by mail, unless they live in Florida and are likely to vote for him. He says that it will rig the election—he should know, he’s the one doing all the rigging. He acts to goad Democrats to push for mail-in voting, then puts out a false narrative that it promotes voter fraud.
Trump lied about when he knew about the virus and refused to lead a coherent, science-based federal response. In fact, Trump has refused to listen to experts, tried to undermine them, told lies (only 15 Americans will be affected, it will magically go away, children are immune), and promoted unsafe treatments. It sure looks like he is working hard to promote the spread of the virus. Hm.
If the virus continues to spread, more people will be afraid to vote in person. Perhaps they won’t vote at all. Maybe they will vote by mail—so Trump has perverted the Postal Service into a voter suppression organization.
At any rate, it appears Trump does not want a free and fair election, only to hold on to power at any expense, even if it sickens and kills Americans, perverts our institutions, and destroys our democracy.
Our Congressional delegation aren’t calling any of this out. Perhaps they don’t care about American lives or free and fair elections either.
Call out this assault on our basic right to vote. Support the Postal Service. If voting by mail, vote early.
Carol Smith
Laramie
HD 13 voters should cast ballots for HomerI met Marc Homer while leading the endorsement wing of Laramie’s Sunrise chapter. Marc pledged to support a green new deal because of his expressed interest in building a pathway to a sustainable future aimed at creating new jobs. Getting to know Marc as a campaign volunteer, I can attest to his tenaciousness, his genuine progressive agenda, and passion for implementing policy to move Wyoming into the future. I believe Marc has the character to foster change in Wyoming where others have failed.
Wyoming is now at a crossroads. A looming budget freefall has been set in motion, and propping up the failing extraction industry will take us nowhere but the busts of the past. Marc believes in evidence-based solutions, outside-the-box ideas that can help diversify our economy. If there’s a single problem with our current leadership, it’s the lack of imagination in revenue generation and failure to face the facts head-on. Marc is skilled at framing issues and can communicate across the political spectrum to advance needed improvements to build a pathway to a brighter future for Wyoming.
What I know best about Marc is how honest he is, how carefully disciplined he is when discussing strategy with the team, when soliciting help or advice. I never felt burdened by his leadership style in his campaign, and I was always excited to help him whenever he proposed a new move for getting his message out to voters. It’s surprising, because every other political campaign I’ve worked on has never felt this organic, and that alone has exciting ramifications for the future of Wyoming policy, when voters turnout in the primary to send Marc to the Legislature.
We need creative ideas, an openness to work with Republicans, and the ability to implement strategies for moving the needle toward progressive policies. Hearing Marc talk about his diverse experience, and his ability to extract and communicate practical wisdom from that experience, has energized and inspired me; and I know he’ll do the same for others. We need a new voice for our district. House District 13 needs Marc Homer.
Charlie Patterson
Laramie
Katz article a reminder of good things in U.S.Dear Editor,
Thanks for the great article by Michael Katz in the Laramie Boomerang on Saturday’s sports page about UW running back Titus Swen and his family – Taking Nothing for Granted. Their perseverance, faith in God and love of country, and the generosity of those who helped them, are a nice reminder of the many good things happening every day in the USA.
Sincerely,
Bob Hemphill
Laramie
Albany County deserves more than bare minimum of wind regsDear Editor:
I am part of a group of residents who have asked and continue to ask the county commissioners to tighten up our current wind regulations to incorporate best practices in our county instead of our current regulation practice of minimum requirements. I believe all the residents of Albany County deserve more than the bare minimums of safety from noise, vibrations, flicker, ice throw, turbine failure and fire risks.
My group has proposed some wind regulation changes to the county to update our regulations to best practices. These proposed changes, Mr. Gertsch the Albany County Planner, says will reduce lands available to industrialize with wind facilities to only 20% of the county, instead of the 90% now available. Even if this is accurate, 20% of 4300 square miles is a bunch of land available for industrialization.
Any wise investment plan should build upon the premise of diversification. Twenty percent of any portfolio based in one product leaves room for the diversification needed in a healthy investment plan. If we consider our land to be an asset, then utilizing 20% of our asset, our land, in wind energy makes perfect sense. This means 80% of our county’s assets would be available for other investment opportunities: recreation, residential, commercial, educational, and agricultural uses.
The current wind regulations allow for these industrial sites to be as close as 1 mile to incorporated municipalities. What are the plans for Pilot Hill once acquired?
This is not a wind verses anti-wind issue. This is about protecting our residents from unintended health consequences and protecting our county’s investment portfolio.
Donna Lange
Tie Siding
UW has COVID-19 testing problemsTo the editor:
The University of Wyoming insists that all staff and students who will be on the campus take mandatory COVID-19 tests, a sensible precaution.
Unfortunately the chosen testing process has had major problems. Rather than trusting us to take the tests directly and promptly when we receive them, 12,000 people must wait to take the tests until they can successfully access a test vendor web site with limited hours and then take the test via computer videoconference with vendor staff.
For some of us the test vendor web site has refused access without explanation and with no technical support provided for days. If many students and staff have been unable to complete the test because of the required web site interaction, that may explain UW’s abrupt and last minute decision to move the first two weeks of classes entirely online. A poorly designed testing procedure has thus significantly reduced the quality of the upcoming term’s UW education.
This is not an exam for a grade; there is no significant incentive or motive for cheating on a COVID-19 test. Multiply 15 minutes of video conferencing per person times 12,000 people and we use up 3,000 hours of paid test supervisor time and 3,000 hours of staff and student time. As this is a saliva test, the personal supervision aspect makes the test less effective. If the person being tested typically starts the morning with a deep productive cough that then goes away, frequent for those of us who are older or smokers, then the test sample is more superficial and less useful if given hours later on a video call. The process of giving bodily fluids under close supervision, rather than trusting adults to take tests themselves, resembles the criminal justice system more than a good university.
A high-ranking UW official told me that federal CARES Act funding is paying for all this and that the $150 cost per test to UW includes the video conferencing time. I’m old fashioned enough to regret wasting money even if it is federal money. More important than lost dollars is lost quality education time.
Sincerely,
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
U.S. being set up to fail? Until Bill Clinton’s presidency the FBI published a yearly report called the “Unified Crime Report.” The FBI still collects the data for the report and you can find it online but the report no longer exists. Also the DC Park Service used to provide estimates of crowd size for rallies and marches. This too stopped due to political pressure. Earlier this year the CDC was providing plots of the daily death toll from COVID-19, they stopped providing this chart the first week in July.
Our nightly news keeps us scared by reporting the spread of COVID-19 while ignoring the dropping number of deaths. News about the riots in our large cities is now reported as peaceful demonstrations and when the truth gets out, we are told the looting should be considered as “reparations?” Even here in Laramie we see our police standing back while protesters block the streets.
I open my browser and I am besieged with COVID-19 propaganda. This even extends to Facebook, with additional “helpful” informational ads from AARP. Both myself and my friends have been accosted on Facebook and even threatened with banishment because an activist, organization, or the internet police (Politico and Snopes) deem something is inaccurate.
We are being asked to rid ourselves of our police, military, and our firearms with only anarchy to replace our safety. Leftism (Marxism) has infiltrated our society and is now systemic. We should refer to this as “systemic leftism!” Are we being set up for failure?
Sincerely,
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Garrison is the right choice for HD 45With the primary elections fast approaching, it is my honor and pleasure to support and endorse Jean Garrison (Democrat) for House District 45. As her colleague for over 16 years and a long-time resident and homeowner of West Laramie, I have observed her dedication and commitment to Laramie and the state of Wyoming in her various administrative positions at UW and in her local volunteerism. She is an outstanding public servant and a person of the highest integrity. I admire her leadership and personal courage to be egalitarian, judicious, fair, equitable, and approachable.
During these politically and racially challenging times, we desperately need a person like Jean Garrison, who understands what it means to work collaboratively and make bipartisan efforts to address issues such as Black Lives Matter, racial disparities in the criminal justice system, preserving public lands, funding education, increasing economic development and much more. There is no doubt that Democrats agree that criminal justice reform is needed and that there is a problem with systematic racism in America, and in “our town.” The eruptions of distrust and unrest within our community have led the Democrats to try to find common ground on these pressing issues, on a bipartisan basis, wherever and whenever possible. I am confident that Jean Garrison can turn protest into policy and hold public and state officials accountable!
In moving “our town” forward, I trust that Jean Garrison can effectively handle concerns such as economic development, unemployment, healthcare, domestic violence, poverty and food insecurity, elderly and senior citizen care, and racial disparity issues that have occurred in our area, while maintaining the quality of life that we all enjoy here in Laramie. I am confident that Jean Garrison can be diplomatic, strategic, and include diverse and disenfranchised voices in the planning and decision-making process.
Jean Garrison is a woman of integrity and of the highest character. I absolutely cannot imagine a better person to represent such diverse areas that comprise House District 45 on a city, county, and state level. ¡Vota por Jean Garrison! Vote for Jean Garrison!
Gracias and Thank you,
Dr. Cecilia J. Aragón
