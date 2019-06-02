We would like to express our gratitude to the Rock River branch of the Albany County Road and Bridge Department for all the work they invested to keep the roads open this past winter. The effort they put into making snow fences (out of snow) was a tremendous help. Their untiring work made it possible to receive our twice weekly mail deliveries and for quick trips to town for groceries as often the road was blowing closed within hours. It was reassuring to know that in case of an emergency they were out there doing their best against a ferocious opponent — Mother Nature! Thank you guys, and our sincere appreciation for all you do.
Jim and Cathy Atkinson
Garret
(0) comments
