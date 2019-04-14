Boomerang should keep Bridge in paper
Dear Sirs,
I have been reading the Laramie Boomerang for as long as I've lived in Laramie! (40+ years!) All during that time, the bridge column has been one of my favorites!
I know the Boomarang would like to appeal to some of the younger readers, but I believe there are a substantial number in my age group that still enjoy the bridge column! And more of our age group are subscribers to your paper!
In fact, the Laramie Duplicate Bridge Club has been offering beginner lessons the past few years in an effort to reach out to younger (and older), interested people. There are definitely people(young and older) here in this community who have responded, and shown interest in the game!
Bridge can be played on many levels, and is a brain-stimulating activity!! Please don't take away this column so many of us enjoy!
Sincerely,
Mundy Aron, Laram
