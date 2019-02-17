Tuesday, the city council addresses a resolution (2019-22) not to investigate whether it's necessary, but rather to require city personnel to "research, prepare and recommend residential housing standards," a "program of [annual] inspections" and licensing of residential rentals. Additionally, the city will "accept and investigate substantial tenant complaints." The city struggles to provide mandated services and infrastructure maintenance now. Can it afford to become a "Housing Authority?" Market forces eliminate substandard housing: not safe and clean? Don't rent it!
All this in the name of "continued economic viability."
I'm missing something. Businesses don't look at these kinds of rentals. Making it hard for small and large rental property owners, property-owning real estate companies and management companies to meet possibly overly-stringent standards will likely reduce housing stock. How does that affect UW recruitment? Oh wait! New dorms are coming. We won't need those competing rental units.
Some think that the UDC impedes economic development, but the resolution says the city will utilize yet other outside standards -- the "International Property Maintenance Code and HUD standards" -- written to suit locales far different from Laramie. When I thought that standards would be developed locally, I wondered, Whose standards?
What's prompting this? Is it the specter of a flood of students looking for "safe" housing when the dorms come down? UW isn't going to put anyone out on the streets. How would that affect recruitment!? If students stopped renting substandard apartments, market forces would prevail and they'd be gone! UW students have access to "Laramie Living" -- a UW Student Media publication -- which contains a significant section on "Housing in Laramie." It includes how to inspect your prospective rental and "Landlord's Duties to the Tenant" all written "courtesy of ASUW Student Legal Services." That's the place to go with housing issues -- not the city! There are safe, affordable options in town; there is NOT a shortage of student housing. But wait! The resolution says these standards won't apply "to commercial rental property, hotels or motels, or University of Wyoming dorms or University-owned fraternities or sororities." Who do you gotta know ....?
RoseMarie Aridas, Laramie
