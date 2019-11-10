November was designated National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month by President Ronald Reagan in 1983 to help raise awareness of the disease and call attention to the impact it has on families as they watch their loved ones slowly fade away. At the time there were 2 million Americans diagnosed with this disease. In 1994, President Reagan himself was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In 1995. My mother was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and entered the NIH clinical trials for Aricept.
In 1997, November was also designated as National Family Caregiver’s month which recognizes the dedication of family members and friends who provide around the clock care to loved ones whose medical conditions, of all types, demand their attention.
In November 2017, the United States Postal Service issued a semi postal stamp to help raise funds to fight this disease and awareness for caregivers. So far this stamp has raised over $991,000. The post office is going to discontinue making this stamp at the end of this month unless we do something.
This November there are 5.8 Million Americans suffering from this disease and it is classified as the sixth leading cause of death in the United States. 10,000 people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in Wyoming alone. At this time, there is no cure, no long term treatment, no prevention. The National Institute of Health has established a goal of finding a treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in 2025.
You may ask yourself, “What can I do to help support sufferers of Alzheimer’s Disease and their caregivers?” Contact the post office, either locally or on-line and purchase the Alzheimer Awareness semi postal stamp. If you still send Holiday cards, they will show friends and family how much you care. Then call Representative Liz Cheney (202-225-2311 or 307-772-2595) and ask her to support H.R. 3113, a bill currently before the House of Representatives that would extend the availability of the Alzheimer’s Awareness Stamp for another six years.
Anne Aquin
Cheyenne
