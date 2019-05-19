I have a letter to the editor about animal-free products and diet on Mother’s Day, or any other day for that matter. Even though this is information we all should know, I’m 80 and didn’t know the process, I was very disgusted to read all the gory details of processing our main dietary product. It bothers me to think of an 8- or 9-year old reading this. The last paragraph would have been plenty.
I also want to agree about the half-page advertisement that has started to grace our front page. It’s a nuisance – wouldn’t buy anything from him even if it was lined in gold.
Julie Rose, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.