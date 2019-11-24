Thank you for covering the Nov. 13 County Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Meeting. I am the petitioner who was denied the right to present a request for review of the aquifer boundary on property across from Tumbleweeds, even as the request was discussed.
Petitioners consist of four households near the property. None of us are in the aquifer group (Albany County Clean Water Advocates) and many know and respect Mr. Starkey, the geologist invited by Commissioners and P&Z to speak against our request.
Our request was originally heard by County Commissioners, who referred our request to P&Z to evaluate feasibility and funding. P&Z did not consider feasibility or funding.
We deserve better than the dismissive, even rude, treatment by P&Z.
Based on public record from neighboring property, the aquifer boundary may be misplaced in a manner that would affect the right of the new owner to build auto-related facilities. Thus a review is at least worthy of respectful consideration.
Mr. Starkey contends that original lines were drawn professionally and conservatively (we agree), but we also believe that new data may warrant updates and should be reviewed.
Regulations allow review of evidence for changing the boundary. P&Z and two of three Commissioners, as I understand them, believe all such requests are inappropriate. I object to this standard.
We thought our particular request was credible because it used the same methodology and data employed for the Tumbleweeds SSI. One commissioner and the county planner thought the Environmental Advisory Committee might conduct such a review at no or limited cost. A suggested public hearing was also denied.
Homeowners in our subdivision want to prevent expansion of Tumbleweed or a new fueling facility. The property owner, Mr. Sweckard, has stated lack of intent to build such facilities, so our desired review should not affect him, but he could receive an unusually strong purchase offer.
A review could protect us from future problems. We ask that County officials listen to requests without prejudice, with due attention to regulations as written, and with respect for our citizens.
Richard Anderson-Sprecher
Laramie
