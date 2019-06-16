To the editor:
Discussion of aquifer protection and the old Tumbleweeds gas station has intensified, but it is time for action, not just talk.
As I understand it, we have out-of-town businessmen pushing risky development right over a major water resource for Albany County. Our County Attorney tried to put development on hold, but developers continued working, with no consequences. The case for stoppage was forced into the hands of an out-of-town judge by the defendants’ lawyers and was eventually dropped by our Attorney because of legal vagueness, an opinion which I dislike but accept. A 90-day injunction was then proposed but was just rejected by the Planning Commission because the County Planner is on vacation.
For context, earlier owners lacked a proper license for a decade. Not in the paper but also true, owners also engaged in questionable activities that neighbors brought before the county, but the only result was harassment of said neighbors by Tumbleweeds. The new owners appear to be worse. As Commissioner Richardson says, given the utter lack of good faith on the part of the new developers, “now we know we have to have teeth”.
At this point the county must move forward with due haste. Expansion of Tumbleweeds, especially in terms of number of pumps but also in terms of yearly versus seasonal operation, should be disallowed. Normally a rewrite of the Aquifer Protection Plan would be a serious and time-consuming matter—but if the only way forward, is rewriting the plan, I ask the County Attorney to assist in adding language that will ensure enforceability and prevent all possibility of expansion of Tumbleweeds. Add this language and leave the rest of the plan intact. And do it now!
Citizens of Albany County have every right to hold accountable any and all elected official with any authority in this matter, direct or indirect. This issue is of vital import, not just for us but for our children and grandchildren in Albany County.
Richard Anderson-Sprecher
Laramie
