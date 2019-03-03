Many times we hear of how the young generation is not caring or productive. In response to that statement, I would dispute that perception with an example of an experience that I recently had.
Due to the ice build up on my sidewalk, I was trying to clear the ice by chopping it with a heavy ice chipper when a nice young lady whom I had never met stopped and asked if she could help. I told her that I would sure appreciate it. The young lady began chopping and asked if she could get her boyfriend to help. So immediately he arrived and also began chopping.The three of us chopped until we hit ice that was too thick to break. At 87 years old my strength was giving out.
I so appreciate all the hard work from these two young people, that took time out of their day to help a neighbor. They are a perfect example of the good in the next generation.
So I would like to say thank you so much to Lindsey Walden and Jackson Haen for their helping hand.
Sincerely,
Henry "Hank" Adami, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.