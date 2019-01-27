We’re left with more questions than answers; with Albany county officials choosing to be non-transparent about the shooting of Robbie Ramirez.
If you want to scare yourself, research guidelines used by the grand jury in a case like this. I doubt we will ever know the truth; we will be left to speculate with very limited facts. Then we’ll be chastised by the elitists for forming opinions without the facts.
Flight or fight response is a physiological reaction that occurs in response to a (perceived) harmful event, attack or threat to survival in humans. Folks need to reassess the kind of law enforcement we want to entrust our lives to.
As a youth, growing up in the Midwest my friends and I often ran from law enforcement, not once did I fear being shot. Sometimes, I won; sometimes, they won. I know I won’t sleep well knowing that someone that is fearful of arrest can be shot by an officer for running from a party. I think the vetting process needs to be changed and the people in charge of the vetting need to be extremely (bias). We need to quit hiring officers that score high on shoot to kill tests.
Officer Colling’s proved that SWAT training is a failure. Some common sense training I believe would have totally changed this crisis. Anyone can pick up a gun and kill another human being, without SWAT training. Imagine the exact circumstances; if a civilian shot Robbie, would the grand jury arrive at the same verdict? I suspect not.
This isn’t the first time something like this has been swept under the rug, no doubt it won’t be the last. My vision would be to have a police force that when I’m in bed at night I know my children are being watched over, not targeted. Robbie’s first instinct was flight, his second was fight (HUMAN NATURE). Game wardens stop people 24/7 that have small arsenals and they don’t appear to be intimidated. There’s obviously a clear difference in the demeanor between law enforcement mentalities & M O.
We’re left with more questions.
Carson Aanenson, Laramie
