Those quick to shoot not real cowboys
“The World needs more Cowboys”
Without a doubt it’s painfully obvious the heartache and destruction that has stemmed from the death of Mr. Ramirez; a tragedy for all sides. I was extremely offended by the comment in the Boomerang that the officer in question “wasn’t a cowboy.” Therein lies the problem. Had he been a cowboy, this terrible tragedy would never had happened. I don’t ever recall John Wayne or Roy ever shooting an unarmed man.
Cowboys are known for there integrity, ingenuity and resourcefulness. Cowboys are bound by there code of honor and a handshake. All my heroes have been cowboys. I know plenty of people in law enforcement that could have taken this young man down with one hand tied behind their back.
How can a person have years of SWAT team training and still lack the ability to take down a knife wielding perp without having to shoot them? I will say it again. The training that our law enforcement under goes is seriously flawed.
In August 2012, a deaf man was shot in Albany County. In December 2015, a suicidal man was shot at the Ski area, and recently a person with mental illness. The truth is, I don’t know a cowboy that couldn’t have subdued these suspects without the use of deadly force. Albany County is a dangerous place to live if you have any mental challenges.
To graduate at the top of ones class in law enforcement and not have the skills to disarm a suspect with a knife in my eyes is a failure and seriously flawed training. Law enforcement does what its trained to do. Time for some real change. This is simple stuff folks, not that complicated.
Carson Aanenson, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.