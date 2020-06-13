As Laramie Main Street works along side partners to develop strategies to rebuild the economy, we want to share insight with the community into our holistic, grassroots approach to economic development.
Working with a nationwide network (Main Street America) that has been in existence for over 40 years, Laramie Main Street and Main Street programs throughout the state and nation are pioneers in economic development. And like true pioneers, we understand that value of partnership and innovation, and encourage businesses, building owners, residents and community partners to access our free resources.
Main Street focuses on character-driven economic development. Historic downtowns provide the backdrop of a unique and memorable Wyoming experience. In Laramie, we extend the hospitality of our people and the character of our cultural assets through programs like the Laramie Mural Project, Farm Walls, artistic bike racks, branded signage and events like the Pop Up Art Walk and downtown Farmers Market.
Main Street’s passion is grassroots economy building. Main Street thrives on shining the spotlight on small business, providing resources to community lead efforts that build commerce from the ground up. Through boom and bust cycles, Main Street leaders provide boots-on-the-ground assistance and resources to local businesses and stakeholders.
In downtown Laramie we offer our support at no charge to the 280+ locally owned businesses in the district. We invite the community to join us this summer as we develop creative ways to safely host events, activate public space, celebrate diversity, and support our small businesses, including participation in Wyoming Main Street’s statewide “Shop Smart, Shop Safe” campaign launching June 17.
To learn more about our services or get involved as a volunteer, visit: www.laramiemainstreet.org
Trey Sherwood celebrated 10 years as the Director for Laramie Main Street, a 501©3 not for profit dedicated to revitalizing Downtown Laramie in March 2020
