Since Covid-19 has dismantled the stability of our small businesses, healthcare system, schools, local and state government, Main Street programs all over the nation have held fast to their mission to revitalize historic districts while uplifting the heart of their communities. As one of many “boots on the ground” economic and community champions, we have felt the pain of our small businesses, entrepreneurs, non-profit and government partners in trying to adapt to new ways of doing business.
Here are a few things that Laramie Main Street is working on as strategies to revitalize the local economy:
- Participating in the statewide, Shop Smart Shop Safe program hosted by Wyoming Main Street. “Shop Smart” refers to the importance of shopping locally and supporting the local economy. “Shop Safe” means shopping with safety standards in mind including wearing a mask, social distancing, increased sanitation, customer limits on the number of customers in a store, and continuation of online, curbside and delivery. For more information about this campaign, visit: https://laramiemainstreet.org/shop-smart-shop-safe
- Hosting the Laramie Farmers Market as an outlet for ag and creative based businesses, including farmers and artisans, to sell their products direct to consumers. View the market safety guidelines and a map of vendors at: https://laramiemainstreet.org/farmersmarket
- Celebrating locally made or “Made in Wyoming” products on our social media feeds on Wyoming Wednesdays
- Hosting summertime window display contests to drive foot traffic downtown. Vote for your favorite window here: https://laramiemarketplace.com/downtown-window-display-contest
- Continuing to listen to the needs of local businesses and respond with resources, whether grants, loans, training programs or marketing assistance
- Partnering with the City of Laramie to re define the use of public space as economic development tools. In order to enhance opportunities for retail and outdoor dining, we are supporting the City in the installation of hand sanitizer stations throughout downtown, providing opportunities to do business on the sidewalks, creating a temporary public seating area at the Hollyhock mural, and supporting clean up efforts and a marketing campaign for the temporary open container permit for the district. For more information about these projects, visit: https://laramiemainstreet.org/public-spaces
We hope these initiatives will help stabilize and grow local businesses and encourage the public to engage as consumers. We know change is hard, especially during times of intense turmoil. We are here to help, listen and learn along side you. Please reach out if you have any questions about our work, or if you would like to volunteer with us as we rebuild a vibrant downtown.
Trey Sherwood is the director of Laramie Main Street Alliance. She can be contacted via 307-760-3355 or downtownlaramie@gmail.com
