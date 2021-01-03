You didn't get a mandate from voters
As a Ward 1 resident, I would like to thank Charles McKinney for his City Council service. Work obligations frequently made him late but he still attended meetings on a regular basis and participated in Fifth Tuesday meetings.
Now, an open letter to the two re-elected Ward 1 council members. You didn't receive a strong mandate to represent us. Out of a total of 9036 votes — not voters — 2629 votes were cast for nobody. These undervotes are more than either Brian Harrington's 2073 or Andi Summerville's 1915 votes despite strong name recognition — one having been a previous council member and one being an incumbent.
Why didn't they have overwhelming Ward 1 support? Ask the mother who came to Fifth Tuesday meetings to complain about flooding in West Laramie and who stopped coming after a few meetings. To be told that 50+ years ago residents — who could be dead or gone — didn't want paved streets is no reason to live with them now. We heard in response to any of our issues very well-researched facts/statistics/excuses from Councilor Summerville, but that doesn't solve problems. Our response was not to re-elect her two years ago; some of us are chagrined she won again.
When Councilor Harrington supported a plastic bag ban because he wanted Laramie to look "progressive" and attract businesses, did he consider that a large portion of Ward 1 residents will be adversely affected by the plastic bag surcharge? When Harrington pushed for regulating landlords (yes, I'm one but I, like other landlords, will just pass all fees along to my student tenants — won't that keep U.W. affordable!) was he sure sub-standard housing and greedy landlords were a significant concern for most Ward 1 residents and it's where we wanted him to spend his energies and political capital? Yes, I know councilors represent the entire city, but Ward 1 constituent needs and concerns should be recognized, out front and fought for.
Have other council members looked at their Ward undervotes. Undervotes speak volumes. Write-ins do too.
RoseMarie Aridas
Laramie
Go vegetarian or vegan in 2021
With the “Year of Covid” barely behind us, we look forward to the New Year and the customary resolutions: reduce personal weight, reduce time on social media, and reduce consumption of animal foods.
Yes, that. Nearly 40% of Americans are already eating more plant-based foods. Hundreds of school, college, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr, Chipotle, Denny's, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, and White Castle offer plant-based options.
Dozens of start-ups, led by Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, are producing plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams. Every ice cream manufacturer boasts nut-based flavors. Even meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Perdue, Hormel, and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have rolled out their own plant-based meat products.
The reasons for the skyrocketing popularity of plant-based meat and milk products are compelling: they are more convenient, healthier, more eco-friendly, and more compassionate than their animal-based counterparts.
The resolution to explore plant-based foods requires no sweat or deprivation, just some fun visits to our favorite supermarket and food websites.
Lonny Brickle
Laramie
Ivinson Memorial needs to look at itself
There's a grievance I've been carrying around far too long. A year ago I was hospitalized at Ivinson and diagnosed with a disability. Unable to work and facing numerous doctors visits and tests, I went to the Business Services office there to explain my situation and ask for financial assistance. The woman at the desk was both apathetic and agitated, trying to convince me to not even apply. She wouldn't give me an application, and when I began to cry she called out her manager, saying I was being difficult. I explained my situation again to the manager, who then looked me up and down and said, "You don't look like you have a disability." After a series of personal questions such as what was wrong with me and why I couldn't work, I finally left without ever being allowed to even LOOK at an application for aide. Denied aide, I incurred over $3,000 in medical bills over the next few months. Later this year, after being laid off because of Covid-19, I had to call the Business Service office to cancel automatic payments on my account. The woman on the phone informed me that as soon as I missed a payment I would immediately be sent to collections.
In short, I was discriminated against and denied the ability to even apply for any assistance. Then I was threatened with being sent to collections if I couldn't pay the bills I had tried to avoid in the first place, because the coronavirus had left me unemployed and I'm in a high-risk category.
This year has been difficult enough without having to deal with this kind of uncaring coldness. I didn't expect to have all my medical bills paid for, but I was denied the ability to even ASK for help. I hope that the people I dealt with are no longer employed there, and I hope Ivinson has softened its heart some. No one should have to face the humiliation and hopelessness that I felt walking out of that office.
Esther Martel
Laramie
