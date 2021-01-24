Small tent, fair weather Republicans
I am writing to Wyoming Republicans who are furious with Liz Cheney because she had the guts and integrity to vote against Trump. Shame on you all. She has voted consistently with Trump and her party except for one time until now. And shame on you all for supporting a United States president who incited an insurrection against the Capitol.
Unbelievable. Open your eyes, you’ve been fooled. You’re not even Republicans any more, you’re cultists. Trump deserved his first impeachment, and he deserves his second impeachment, and should be in jail.
Is it a law that an elected official vote only their party line? Are they not allowed a brain? Please remember five human beings died in Trump's failed coup. A noose was built on the lawn.
I'll say it again: Trump tried to take over the United States. Do you understand what he attempted? After swearing to uphold the Constitution, he attacked his country.
You’re scapegoating Rep. Cheney, who has worked hard for you all. You’re after the wrong person.
Sandra Wermer
Laramie
Sage advice then, and now
In 1871, a Laramie attorney and Civil War Union Army veteran published the following in the Laramie Sentinel newspaper.
I think it is wise advice for all of us today. Emphasis in the original.
“I often think, however, it would be far better for some of us if we would stop, and in order to judge the motives and actions of others, to even put ourselves in their place and from a stand point thus attained, to judge them. Did we do this we might, perhaps, have more charity, see more to approve, and less to censure. To judge your enemy and prove your friend, put yourself in their place, and after careful self-examination plant your standard on high, and move forward to conquer the devil in your own heart, and then you will find that the clear light of day as seen by another’s vision, will sweep away the cobwebs which have accumulated and blinded you, and leave you a better and nobler man.”
Kim Viner
Laramie
We can, and must, do better for education
Laramie Christian Academy's tuition of $2,950 per student covers about half their costs, meaning that they are spending about $6,000 per year per student.
Wyoming per student spending in government schools is over $16,000 per year.
With a well-designed system of school choice that includes all options: home, private, and religious schooling, as well as government schooling, we can enable better education, create real educational freedom, end government's near monopoly on K-12 education, and save money at a time when we need to save money.
Once upon a time, when Republicans stood for something, they consistently stood for school choice. Republicans have overwhelming majority control of Wyoming's government, so why have they not moved school choice forward?
Martin L. Buchanan
Laramie
