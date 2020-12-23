“Each of us is an innkeeper who decides if there is room for Jesus.”
– Neal A. Maxwell
This has been a challenging year. A microscopic virus brought our great nation to its knees. I testify that the only way to get our beloved country fully back on its feet is for us to get down on our knees, in humble prayer. Some needed divine intervention would not harm any of us.
Some may ask, “Does Jesus Christ truly possess the power to save us from our many physical, mental and spiritual afflictions?” The answer to this question is an unequivocal, “YES!”
During his mortal ministry Jesus healed the sick from a variety of horrid diseases. He also calmed a storm, walked upon water and fed 5,000 of his followers with just five loaves of bread and two fish. And let us not forget that Jesus raised a precious daughter (i.e. Jairus’ child), son (i.e. child of widow living in Nain) and friend (i.e. Lazarus) from the dead!
I testify before all that is sacred and holy in heaven above and earth below, that Jesus Christ is, has been and shall forever be omnipotent. With so little as a thought, Jesus had and has the power to rearrange our solar system. Something so small as conquering a virus or restoring world economies is well within the reach of his infinite power and authority.
I also testify that, by and through Jesus Christ, marvelous miracles continue to regularly occur in modern times. For example, while serving as a missionary in northern California I met a fellow missionary from Idaho who I shall refer to as Peter. I believe it was around February 1978 when Peter woke up in the middle of the night with a severe headache. He screamed and then fell into a coma.
Peter was rushed to the hospital where he was diagnosed with a ruptured brain aneurysm. The prognosis was poor. His doctors agreed to keep him on life support long enough for his family to come and say goodbye. Upon hearing the tragic news, Peter’s father promptly prepared to leave for California.
My mission president and Peter’s father met in Sacramento. They then drove to the hospital to give Peter a final priesthood blessing. By all outward and mortal appearances, the young Idaho missionary was destined to soon return to his heavenly home. The Good Lord, however, had other plans for Peter.
I believe that it was about three days after his father and mission president gave him the priesthood blessing that Peter was assigned to be my missionary companion in Yuba City, California. I was humbled and amazed by the fact that Peter had no visual, auditory, speech, neurologic, musculature or cognitive impairments. His body and mind had been fully restored.
We spent the next few weeks unitedly preaching the Gospel to any and all who would listen. Some of the soil that we together trod upon is now being prepared for the construction of the Feather River California Temple.
Yes, Jesus Christ lives! He continues to love, cherish and serve us. We now, more than ever, need to reach out to him with a humble heart and teachable spirit!
In December 2011, my then 4-year-old granddaughter, Karissa, was allowed to set up one of her family’s nativity sets. She placed all of the pieces in one small area. Her mom suggested that she might want to spread the pieces out a bit more so that it looked like other nativities. Karissa replied, “But Mom, this one is right. They all wanted to get close to Jesus.” From the mouths of babes.
If you have a nativity set, please gently pick up and tenderly hold the baby Jesus in your hand. Look closely at the tiny symbol of Jesus and reflect upon His power and the perfect and infinite love that He has for you. Then strive to get closer to Him.
David Jeremiah wrote, “All the Christmas presents in the world are worth nothing without the presence of Christ.” Merry Christmas.
